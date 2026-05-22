White T-shirts aren't the effortless summer staple they're cracked up to be. They're so susceptible to stains, the collar starts stretching out immediately, and fabric can fade practically overnight. An ivory, lingerie-inspired tank top like Kaia Gerber's is a much better alternative for fashion girls. Plus, it looks just as chic in a jeans outfit, if not more.

On May 21, Gerber's book club, Library Science, celebrated its first hardcover curation of short stories at L.A.'s Hollywood Books. She kept it cool and casual in a tank top and jeans—but like most of Gerber's looks, it featured a nearly-naked twist. She traded a basic white t-shirt for an easy-breezy crop top fresh from her lingerie drawer.

Kaia Gerber traded a white T-shirt for a lacy lingerie top and stovepipe jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Off-white lace formed the thick, sleeveless straps and subtle, V-shaped neckline. Every strip of chiffon bordered on sheer, especially where buttons and a velvet bow met atop her torso. The brand behind the tank remains a mystery, but it evoked the slightly discolored charm of a vintage find. It also gave off the same "I just threw this on" energy as lace-trimmed slip dresses, another lingerie-derived trend in Gerber's toolkit. Styling it with jeans, however, embraced the '90s, cool-girl-ness of it all.

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Gerber is on a roll this season, delivering white top and jeans outfit inspiration left and right. Earlier this week, she stacked an under-$200 halter top over equally low-rise jeans.

Last night's mid-wash pair channeled the stovepipe jeans trend, a slim silhouette her mother, Cindy Crawford, adored back in the day. She's the latest It girl to take cues from Gucci, Isabel Marant, and Valentino's Fall 2026 runway by sampling the silhouette, alongside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

The model's jeans outfit finished as hers usually do: with black ballet flats. They weren't just any suede slip-ons, though. Gerber designed this $440 pair in collaboration with Repetto, her favorite French footwear label. Two-centimeter block heels set them apart from traditional ballet flats. She wears them so often, they're a few sizes away from selling out.

Repetto Kaia Ballet Flats by Kaia Gerber $440 at repetto.com

Celebrities are making 2026's white top season one to remember, but basic tees only make up a small percentage of outfits. Peplum button-downs, classic Oxfords, corsets, peasant blouses, and more are outperforming the once-universal style this summer. (As they should be.) If you, too, want to switch things up à la Gerber, start by shopping the lacy tank tops below.

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Shop Lacy Lingerie Tops Inspired by Kaia Gerber

TOPICS Kaia Gerber