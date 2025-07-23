Why Wide-Leg Trousers Are Replacing Jeans in Every Editor’s Closet

As someone whose job is to spot the latest street style trends, I have to mention a subtle summer trend that's gaining popularity—wide-leg trousers. My Instagram feed has gradually started to fill with It girls choosing the polished pants over tighter, trendy denim options, and honestly, I'm on board with the look. In my humble opinion, tailored trousers are the best transitional piece out there, plus they make for a simple outfit when you’re unsure of what to wear.

To prove my point, I've created eight looks centered around flowy pants. They go perfectly with everything from classic button-down shirts and trendy sneakers to sweaters and ballet flats. You can wear them anywhere, whether you're looking for a summer work outfit or a sophisticated night out.

Next time you're tempted to grab your summer linen pants, try these wide-leg trouser styles instead. With my expert picks and outfit inspiration from real-life It girls, you'll soon add a new chic staple to your capsule wardrobe.

Smart Basics

Fashion week attendee wearing striped button down shirt, black pants, adidas sneakers

Whenever I don't know what to wear, I almost always throw on my Adidas sneakers, but the casual look doesn't always fit the occasion. To elevate my favorite comfortable shoes, I'll wear black trousers and a classic button-down shirt—it's the perfect combination of comfort and style for the office.

H&M, Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Quince, Stretch Crepe Classic Trouser Pants
Quince
Stretch Crepe Classic Trouser Pants

adidas, Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes

Minimalist Staples

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

I have at least five different white tank tops in my closet, but the next time I'm tempted to pair one with denim shorts or linen pants, I’ll reach for wide-leg trousers instead. The pairing may be simple, but it's effortlessly chic—like an off-duty model look—especially with rich-looking accessories.

Nordstrom, Seamless Layering Tank (Was $29)

Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Tank (Was $29)

Abercrombie & Fitch , A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Isobel Watch
Cendre
Isobel Watch

Chic Layers

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

As we get ready for fall, it's time to test your layering skills — for a cool preppy look, throw on a sweater vest over your go-to white button-down and finish the outfit with flowy trousers. I promise the final look exudes "fashion girl" rather than "school uniform."

Gap, Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt (Was $60)

Reformation, Reese Cashmere Tank
Reformation
Reese Cashmere Tank

J.Crew, Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

A Pop of Red

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

I'm not afraid to admit I love a groufit—that is, an all-grey outfit. The look can be stylish; you just need to play with tones and textures. Choose heather grey pants and a lighter-colored top, add a pop of color with red ballet flats, then you've got a chic all-grey look.

Quince, Cashmere Tee

Quince
Cashmere Tee

Aritzia, The Effortless Pant™
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant™

Nordstrom, Maraise Ballet Flats (Were $90)

Nordstrom
Maraise Ballet Flats (Were $90)

Comfy Classics

Fashion week attendee wearing tote bag, denim jacket, black pants, and sneakers

Nothing beats a simple outfit that's both comfortable and stylish. My go-to casual staples—a denim jacket and New Balance sneakers—are perfect for making my wide-leg trousers work on relaxed days.

BLANKNYC, Jean Jacket (Was $148)

BLANKNYC
Jean Jacket (Was $148)

COS, Wide-Leg Cotton Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Cotton Pants

New Balance, Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Were $100)

Monochrome For the Win

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

A monochromatic outfit always looks polished and put-together, even with minimal effort. Instead of an all-black look, try navy. A preppy V-neck sweater with matching trousers appears effortlessly chic and expensive.

Boden, Emilia Cotton V Neck Sweater-Navy
Boden
Emilia Cotton V Neck Sweater-Navy

ZARA, Zw Collection Flowy Pleated Pants
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowy Pleated Pants

Anthropologie, By Anthropologie Leather Glove Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Leather Glove Ballet Flats

A Matching Set

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

Sometimes, I have zero brain power to put together an outfit. During those times, I rely on a polished matching set. A blazer and trousers say "I mean business" with little to no effort involved. To give a taupe set an expected pop, I'd add red strappy sandals to create an eye-catching color combination.

WAYF, Maddox Belted Blazer (Was $125)

WAYF
Maddox Belted Blazer (Was $125)

WAYF, Maddox Pleated Cuff Trousers (Were $95)

WAYF
Maddox Pleated Cuff Trousers (Were $95)

Sam Edelman, Emmie Slingback Sandals
Sam Edelman
Emmie Slingback Sandals (Were $120)

A Grown-Up Going Out Look

Fashion week attendee wearing wide leg pants

I may have graduated from college years ago, but I still unintentionally fall back on old styling habits when it comes to my going-out outfits. For a more mature look, breezy trousers and a skin-baring halter top will do the trick. Gold hoop earrings elevate the outfit to a whole new level.

Wilfred, Martini Satin Blouse
Wilfred
Martini Satin Blouse

Banana Republic , The Everyday Wide-Leg Pants

Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pants

Ettika, Small Thick Classic Hoop Earrings
Ettika
Small Thick Classic Hoop Earrings

