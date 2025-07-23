As someone whose job is to spot the latest street style trends, I have to mention a subtle summer trend that's gaining popularity—wide-leg trousers. My Instagram feed has gradually started to fill with It girls choosing the polished pants over tighter, trendy denim options, and honestly, I'm on board with the look. In my humble opinion, tailored trousers are the best transitional piece out there, plus they make for a simple outfit when you’re unsure of what to wear.

To prove my point, I've created eight looks centered around flowy pants. They go perfectly with everything from classic button-down shirts and trendy sneakers to sweaters and ballet flats. You can wear them anywhere, whether you're looking for a summer work outfit or a sophisticated night out.

Next time you're tempted to grab your summer linen pants, try these wide-leg trouser styles instead. With my expert picks and outfit inspiration from real-life It girls, you'll soon add a new chic staple to your capsule wardrobe.

Smart Basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, I almost always throw on my Adidas sneakers, but the casual look doesn't always fit the occasion. To elevate my favorite comfortable shoes, I'll wear black trousers and a classic button-down shirt—it's the perfect combination of comfort and style for the office.

Minimalist Staples

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I have at least five different white tank tops in my closet, but the next time I'm tempted to pair one with denim shorts or linen pants, I’ll reach for wide-leg trousers instead. The pairing may be simple, but it's effortlessly chic—like an off-duty model look—especially with rich-looking accessories.

Chic Layers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As we get ready for fall, it's time to test your layering skills — for a cool preppy look, throw on a sweater vest over your go-to white button-down and finish the outfit with flowy trousers. I promise the final look exudes "fashion girl" rather than "school uniform."

A Pop of Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm not afraid to admit I love a groufit—that is, an all-grey outfit. The look can be stylish; you just need to play with tones and textures. Choose heather grey pants and a lighter-colored top, add a pop of color with red ballet flats, then you've got a chic all-grey look.

Comfy Classics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing beats a simple outfit that's both comfortable and stylish. My go-to casual staples—a denim jacket and New Balance sneakers—are perfect for making my wide-leg trousers work on relaxed days.

Monochrome For the Win

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A monochromatic outfit always looks polished and put-together, even with minimal effort. Instead of an all-black look, try navy. A preppy V-neck sweater with matching trousers appears effortlessly chic and expensive.

A Matching Set

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sometimes, I have zero brain power to put together an outfit. During those times, I rely on a polished matching set. A blazer and trousers say "I mean business" with little to no effort involved. To give a taupe set an expected pop, I'd add red strappy sandals to create an eye-catching color combination.

A Grown-Up Going Out Look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I may have graduated from college years ago, but I still unintentionally fall back on old styling habits when it comes to my going-out outfits. For a more mature look, breezy trousers and a skin-baring halter top will do the trick. Gold hoop earrings elevate the outfit to a whole new level.