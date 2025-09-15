Kristin Bell Dips a Toe in Naked Dressing for Her First-Ever Emmy Nomination

Nominated for 'Nobody Wants This,' Bell opted for sheer Giorgio Armani Privé.

When it comes to style, Kristin Bell has earned her flowers. Her outfits as Joanne on Nobody Wants This remain at the top of my shopping list, and I'm still thinking about her statuesque gown from the 2025 Golden Globes. So when she was nominated for an Emmy for Nobody Wants This, I couldn't wait to see what she'd pick for the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

Bell didn't disappoint, arriving at this year's Emmys in a backless Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a sheer skirt. Collaborating with longtime stylist Nicole Chavez, Bell's gown featured a criss-cross black bodice with cut-outs and a white semi-sheer skirt complete with sequins.

On the beauty front, Bell kept things simple and elegant: Her makeup looked dewy and rosy thanks to makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl, and she opted for a half-up, half-down ponytail that showed off her backless gown.

Bell is nominated for her first Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on Nobody Wants This. As the star and executive producer on the show, she may be taking another award home if Nobody Wants This wins in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. As the cherry on top, Bell is also a presenter this year.

While this is her first Emmy nomination, she's no stranger to the Emmys red carpet. Bell has made six other appearances at the award show, most recently in 2019. Then, she opted for an open-back Dior dress complete with intricately beaded stripes to support the nomination of her show The Good Place.

Last fall, Bell and co-star Adam Brody captured the hearts of millions with Netflix's sleeper hit Nobody Wants This. Season 1 raked in 26.2M views in its first 11 days of release, according to Deadline, spurring a Season 2 announcement just weeks after the series' premiere.

