Naked dressing is anything but a bare-bones trend. More fashion girls than not—everyone from Margot Robbie to Mia Goth—prove the red carpet craze can be as risqué or restrained as they prefer. Its only requirement? A mesh moment of some sort.

On October 20, Mia Goth demonstrated an avant-Victorian take on the trend at the New York premiere of Frankenstein. She and stylist Jamie Mizrahi sourced Ferragamo's Fall 2025 collection for a little black (albeit naked) dress. As modeled on the runway, the $4,100 midi only featured one opaque piece: a panel of stretch merino shearling, which circled her hips.

The rest, including a transparent chiffon base, appeared sheer. Mesh chiffon stretched beyond the low-rise fur, down to her knees. The label's site says 1920s fashion inspired this silhouette, as well as the entire 66-piece collection. Contrary to her fur hip-hugger, Goth's bust was lined with Italian lace, also in black. The subtle inlay acted in lieu of a bra.

Mia Goth turned heads in Ferragamo at the Frankenstein premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo's mixture of mesh and fur was a signature motif in the Fall 2025 collection. It appeared in six separate looks—three of which mirrored the shearling skirt Goth wore. The model's accessories continued the color story, starting with Ferragamo's Folded Shoulder Bag, plus ankle-strap stilettos. Goth, on the other hand, deviated for dramatic license.

Tiffany & Co. loaned Goth some of its most prized possessions, including the Schlumberger Leaves Necklace. The $500,000 platinum and yellow gold sparkler—encrusted with 47 carats of round brilliant diamonds—mimics leaves straight from the vine. Rose-shaped earrings, courtesy of the same Schlumberger line, returned to her ears. She debuted them at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, alongside a Dior Fall 2024 Couture gown in decadent satin.

To finish, Goth popped on slingback sandals from Meghan Markle-beloved brand, Aquazzura.

A closer look at Goth's Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goth's style—specifically on the Frankenstein press tour—primed the naked dress trend for its second coming. Her sheer streak began earlier this month at the adaptation's L.A. premiere. She arrived in another LBD, topped with transparent lace. This time, it debuted days prior in Jonathan Anderson's first womenswear show for Dior. (Anderson appointed Goth as brand ambassador in September, so she had first dibs on the brand-new collection.)

On October 13, she attended the London Film Festival in a see-through lavender slip from Conner Ives. A black thong peeked through its lightweight silk.

A moment for her lacy LBD, straight from Dior Spring 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her lavender slip is one for the look books. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goth and naked dressing are like Anderson and Dior: a match made in sartorial heaven. With each step-and-repeat, she redefines the limits of the trend.

Luckily for Goth, the Spring 2026 circuit was ripe with naked numbers, from Dior's lace to Armani's blouses and Fendi's tulle. If only her promo trail could continue forever.