Every year, the Oscars provides a three-part event that keeps fashion-hungry fans fed and nourished for weeks to come. First and foremost, there's the red carpet. For 365 days, celebrities save up their most glamorous looks in preparation, unleashing only the best and boldest on the big night. At the 2025 awards, the best fashion included artsy feathers, broken mirror dresses, lots of bridal white, and several statement capes.

Next, there are the actual awards and coinciding musical performances, which this year saw Doja Cat in a chandelier-like Swarovski number and Ariana Grande in a Wizard of Oz-inspired gown with a literal ruby slipper built into the design.

The peacocking, however, doesn't stop after the main event. After the annual Academy Awards end, the third soirée of the evening kicks off: Vanity Fair's famed Oscars after-party. The legacy publication opens up their guest list beyond nominees, to include A-listers from every corner of the industry. The Jenners typically make an appearance (this year was no exception), as well as other top-tier stars not included on the official invite list, like Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Julia Fox, Kaia Gerber, and more.

With that kind of star power, the fashion regularly upstages every look that came prior. After-party 'fits retain the same level of glamour as the award show proper, but with an added element of spice. Think: lower necklines, nipple pasties, and nakeder naked dresses. This year, all of the above were at play. Ahead, peruse the best looks fromVanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

Julia Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, the most daring red carpet look belongs to my personal hero, Julia Fox. In yet another shining example of nudity as art, the model channeled Botticelli's “Birth of Venus” portrait in a sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown, styled by Briana Andalore.

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How about a round of applause for the butt window? Zoë Kravitz flaunted major booty in a custom Saint Laurent dress, styled by Andrew Mukamal.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled by Jason Bolden, Cynthia Erivo wore a gauzy Vivienne Westwood gown accessorized with diamonds and pearls.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Megan Thee Stallion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of last night, the number of times Megan Thee Stallion has let me down on a red carpet is a resounding zero. No one else could pull off the pasties-and-plumes look with such grace.

Lisa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Effectively topping her Oscars suit moment—a feat I didn't think possible—Lisa stepped out for the after event wearing custom-made Miss Sohee gown that gave her the look of an overgrown mollusk (complimentary).

Hunter Schafer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer can always be counted among the best-dressed guests at any red carpet event, but specifically at Vanity Fair's annual afters. She lived up to her reputation in a custom made 16Arlington dress, styled by Dara Allen.

Doja Cat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a follow-up to her leopard print Balmain number, Doja Cat debuted another custom creation from the brand. Dressed by Brett Alannelson, the musical muse wore a golden trompe l'oeil gown reminiscent of an Oscars statuette.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outfitted by Dani Michellle, Kendall Jenner wore an archival creation from Mugler's Spring-Summer 1992 "Cow Boys" collection, designed by the founder himself. The vampy number was made of black rubber for an edgy take on the classic lace look.

Lily-Rose Depp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp made Chanel's most classic design details feel youthful and fresh, in a bow-embellished micro crop top and tulle skirt, sourced by Spencer Singer.

Camila Cabello

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Alexis Mabille design—from the brand's Fall 2024 Couture collection—will go down in history as Camila Cabello's best look ever. Mark my words. The lace-up look was styled to perfection, at the hands of her wardrobe curator, Katie Qianv.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber and her Maeve Reilly have, once again, hit the mark. The model wore a custom Saint Laurent gown topped with satin statement bows.