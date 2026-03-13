Few things are uniting Hollywood's elite like the best naked dresses of 2026.

Baring it all in the name of capital-f Fashion has stood the test of time. From Kate Moss's circa-1993 slip to Teyana Taylor in sheer Schiaparelli, it's now a question of "who hasn't" gone the naked route, rather than "who has." Just when you thought you'd seen it all, Chappell Roan dangled a Mugler slip from faux pierced nipples at the 2026 Grammys.

It seems the banning of naked dresses at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival had the opposite effect on celebrities: It girls are revealing even more this year. Fashion's resident risk-taker, Sabrina Carpenter, set the sheer tone as early as January 1. She rang in the new year with Mirror Palais's transparent, tea-length slip and strategically-placed rhinestones. Ten days later, 2026's first major award show became a sheer showdown. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence proved naked dresses can be both extravagant and ethereal at the 2026 Golden Globes. By Fashion Month, some stars—like Chappell Roan—even started challenging their own previous 2026 naked dresses. For instance, "The Subway" singer traded faux nipples for a thong-exposing, backless gown at the Vivienne Westwood Fall fashion show.

Article continues below

Marie Claire's naked dress report—as seen in the Sept. 2024 Changemakers Issue—said the trend "hit its stride in near-present Hollywood." Circa-2026 fashion news stories almost always feature "naked" in the headline. Celebrities can't help it—it's the industry's most persistent trend-turned-trademark. Keep scrolling for the year's best naked dresses, redefining "transparency" with every photo.

Sabrina Carpenter Wearing a Naked Mirror Palais Dress

Sabrina Carpenter started 2026 like the true Gen Z'er she is: in the naked dress trend. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Who needs the Times Square Ball when you have a rhinestone-embellished naked dress? Carpenter celebrated the new year in nothing but transparent mesh, topped with mismatched gemstones. She even layered a lacy white thong underneath to up her outfit's overall shock factor.

Renate Reinsve Wearing a Naked Givenchy Dress

Renate Reinsve pulled off the naked dressing trend with ease, thanks to Givenchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Burton's Givenchy dresses are leading 2026's naked charge—a fact Renate Reinsve (and stylist Karla Welch) proved as early as Jan. 3. The actor arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in a transparent, drop-waist dress from the Spring 2026 show. A visible waistband, peekaboo underwear, and a trumpet tulle skirt were its only non-naked details.

Jennifer Lopez Wearing a Naked Jean-Louis Scherrer Dress

Jennifer Lopez walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a 23-year-old naked gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jan. 11, Jennifer Lopez proved naked dressing was never a trend, but a part of fashion history. Jean-Louis Scherrer designed her see-through trumpet gown in 2003—which styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn got their hands on 23 years later. Brown bedazzled lace atop the turtleneck, bust, and skirt offered just enough coverage for the 2026 Golden Globes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lawrence Wearing a Naked Givenchy Dress

Jennifer Lawrence's naked dress at the Golden Globes was equal parts dreamy and daring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood's most famous Jennifers held down the naked fort at the 2026 Golden Globes. Jennifer Lawrence, for one, wore custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton, per stylist Ryan Hastings's recommendation. Similar to Lopez's gown, whimsical pink and green flowers covered only the necessary spots. The rest—including her waist and thighs—was on full display.

Teyana Taylor Wearing a Naked Schiaparelli Dress

Teyana Taylor took to Haute Couture Week in a nearly-naked skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's bejeweled butt cleavage at the Golden Globes was the bombshell to beat. Come Paris Haute Couture Week, the Oscar nominee outdid herself in an entirely-sheer skirt set at Schiaparelli's Spring 2026 show. Instead of a bedazzled thong, she wore a custom tiara and necklace inspired by stolen Louvre gems.

Chappell Roan Wearing a Naked Mugler Dress

Will fashion ever recover from Chappell Roan, naked in Mugler? I don't think so. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappell Roan's grand entrance at the 2026 Grammys will go down in fashion history—in fact, it already has. Stylist Genesis Webb made magic happen with a custom Mugler burgundy gown, which hung from faux pierced nipples. What's more, the chiffon skirt was also transparent, revealing a matching G-string.

Karol G Wearing a Naked Paolo Sebastian Dress

Only the back of Karol G's gown was naked—talk about a plot twist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the front, Karol G's turquoise Paolo Sebastian gown was relatively low on the naked dress spectrum. (But stylist Brett Alan Nelson had a plan.) Once she turned around, the Chantilly lace became increasingly more sheer. It also confirmed the "Provenza" singer wore a nude thong bodysuit as her base layer.

Hailey Bieber Wearing a Naked Saint Laurent Dress

Hailey Bieber loves herself some sheer Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The award for most unexpected naked dress goes to...Hailey Bieber at the Australian Wuthering Heights premiere. No one expected the Rhode founder to grace the same blue carpet as Margot Robbie, hence why her custom Saint Laurent went so viral. Every nook and cranny was crafted from sheer black lace, similar to Robbie's McQueen dress earlier in the press tour. You can thank stylist Andrew Mukamal for Bieber and Robbie's symmetry—he styled both of them that night.

Dua Lipa Wearing a Naked Chanel Dress

Dua Lipa supported her fiancé in a naked dress, of course. What else? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa supported her fiancé, Callum Turner, at his film's Berlin Film Festival debut the only way she knew how: in custom Chanel from stylist Lorenzo Posocco. The Matthieu Blazy-designed dress was 80-percent sheer, from the waist panel to the skirt. The crocheted patterned turned more opaque atop its bust and thick shearling waist. Lipa's matching pair of low-rise underwear made an appearance, too.

Kaia Gerber Wearing a Naked Givenchy Dress

Kaia Gerber continued her Givenchy streak with one of Sarah Burton's most minimally sheer styles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, I see how the nakedness of Kaia Gerber's Givenchy dress on Feb. 15 could be up for debate. It's certainly not as daring as say, Chappell Roan's Grammys gown. But if I spot an undergarment, it's automatically naked enough in my book. The model's G-string emerged from beneath the lacy, fishnet fabric, just as it did in the Pre-Fall 2026 look book.

Margot Robbie Wearing a Naked Chanel Dress

Margot Robbie and a naked Chanel dress are what dreams are made of. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, Margot Robbie's risqué Wuthering Heights press tour wrapped a week before Tropfest 2026. Her character, Cathy, clearly left a mark on her (and Andrew Mukamal's) red carpet approach, though. On Feb. 22, the actor stacked an organza bralette and matching, high-rise shorts underneath a black, ankle-grazing shift. The entire three-piece set premiered a month prior on Chanel's Spring 2026 Couture catwalk.

Megan Thee Stallion Wearing a Naked Roberto Cavalli Dress

Can you believe this naked dress marked Megan's Milan Fashion Week debut? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to Gerber in Givenchy, Megan Thee Stallion's skintight slip at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show was the nakedest dress of them all. (Well done, stylist Isiah Ahmad.) She was impossible to miss in the completely transparent piece, featuring bambi-like spots from top to bottom. It was so sheer, you could spot the Grammy winner's thong and belly-button piercing.

Chappell Roan Wearing a Naked Vivienne Westwood Dress

Only Chappell Roan could pull off a backless gown like it's nothing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappell Roan gave a new meaning to "business in the front, party in the back" at Vivienne Westwood's March 7 fashion show. She turned around to reveal her corseted, Victorian-era gown was actually missing the back-half of its skirt. With one swift move, the singer proved extreme cutouts are just as jaw-dropping as naked dresses, if not more.