Lopez—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, including her twins, who were "back home from college for the weekend." The superstar gathered her family members around the television to watch The JLO Show, opting to wear a Ralph Lauren Collection Knitted Pleated Maxi Dress for the occasion.
The "On the Floor" singer's $3,990 dress is constructed from a shimmering champagne gold fabric and includes a long pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a high neckline. Lopez accessorized the sophisticated outfit with a pair of gold earrings, while wearing her hair tied back in a tight ponytail.
Following the festivities, Lopez was also photographed wearing a very different outfit: a white, lace-trimmed, lingerie slip dress. The singer and actress was photographed sitting on a balcony while wearing the slinky look, styled with a simple gold chain necklace.
Lopez captioned her Instagram post, "Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day."
She continued, "Tonight is extra special because when I was a little girl growing up in New York, I dreamed of this day more than any other. Every year, Thanksgiving was when I used to sit in front of the TV and watch West Side Story with my mother and my sisters and dream of one day being able to sing and dance and act and be there myself."
The singer shared, "And today, I get to sit in front of the TV with my family and watch my own show at the very same time on the very same day, so to say it's a full-circle moment is an understatement; it is a literal dream realized."
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It's clear that Lopez is grateful for many things this Thanksgiving, and she seemingly found the perfect outfits to wear for such a special occasion.