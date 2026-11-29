On November 28, Rihanna attended the opening of the Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved in Newton in Barbados. The "Diamonds" singer—who is styled by Jahleel Weaver—wore a custom Ferragamo suit created by Maximilian Davis for the signficant event. The matching set consisted of a white long-sleeved top with a draped neckline and prominent shoulders—accentuated at the waist with two brown belts—and a long fitted skirt.
Rihanna's outfit was accessorized with a pair of strappy sandals from Amina Muaddi—a label beloved by the singer and celebrities such as Kylie Jenner.
Per the American Friends of the Barbados Heritage District, "The Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved will attest to the resilience of hundreds of enslaved Africans interred in the neighboring Newton Burial Ground, providing the emotional, intellectual, and spiritual framework for the scholarly research and public programs that will be generated at the Barbados Heritage District."
Having been named as a "national hero" of Barbados in 2021, Rihanna's attendance at the opening ceremony shows just how much she continues to value her home and its history.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna
STAUD
Ollie Croc Bag
Mac Duggal
Medium Croc Tote
Lauren
Adair Crossbody
Tory Burch
Croc Pochette
Alexis Bittar
Lioness Bag
Mi Bolsa London
Kensington Bag
Tory Burch
Gigi Heeled Sandal
Topshop
Felicity Sandals
SIMKHAI
Cedonia Sandals
Vince Camuto
Saprenda Sandal
FEMME LA
The Andx Sandal
Nine West
Waltz Sandal
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.