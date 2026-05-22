There's a new It girl in town, fresh from Prime Video's Off Campus. Meet Ella Bright: the actress playing girl next door Hannah Wells, one-half of the breakout book-to-TV adaptation's leading power couple. Before returning to Briar University to film Season 2, Bright declared herself a style star to watch in a little lemon yellow dress on May 21.

Bright had plenty of fashion moments as Hannah in Season 1, ranging from a recreation of Elle Woods's Playboy bunny costume to a satin slip dress in the closing scene. In New York City, stylist Aimée Croysdill helped the actress flex her personal fashion muscles. Bright watched a New York Knicks game with her on-screen boyfriend, Belmont Cameli, but her sleeveless mini dress stole the show. Her courtside set couldn't have been more different than Kylie Jenner's Knicks uniform.

Ella Bright and her Off Campus co-star, Belmont Cameli, were spotted in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Croysdill sourced Emilia Wickstead (perhaps an homage to her client's London girl roots) for a fitted, four-figure style sculpted from silky-smooth moiré fabric. The wavy optical illusion added lots of texture to an otherwise-timeless silhouette. Plus, it brought a signature summer 2025 color trend back for round two.

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The sunshine-y shade of Bright's shift was almost blinding, in a way that canary or butter could never be. It seems she's picking up where Hailey Bieber left off last summer, when she claimed butter yellow was "played out." The Rhode founder offered lemon yellow as a worthy replacement, inspiring the onslaught of lemon looks on Spring 2026 runways from Akris, Celine, McQueen, Issey Miyake, Loewe, Dries Van Noten, and more.

By styling her LLYD (little lemon yellow dress) with black accessories, Bright made the moment more approachable. To finish, she accessorized with patent leather, block-heel pumps, the matching Mini Charlie Crossbody Bag from Tory Burch, oversize hoop earrings, and slim sunglasses.

In Off Campus, Hannah is always borrowing clothes from her best friend, Allie, played by Mika Abdalla. That's right: Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books gave not one, but two fashion girls their sartorial wings onscreen. Something tells me these two actors will make major waves on the fashion front. Bright already got a head start, but Abdalla, it's your move now.

Shop Little Lemon Yellow Dresses Inspired by Ella Bright

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