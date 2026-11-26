On November 25, Pidgeon was photographed arriving at Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch the Knicks game. For the occasion, she opted for a fur-trimmed leopard-print coat, featuring fluffy black sleeve cuffs.
Leopard print, of course, is basically a neutral that goes with just about everything at this point. And as for fur-trimmed coats, Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Irina Grechko, just highlighted fur-trimmed jackets and robes as one of Winter 2026's principle coat trends.
Grechko notes, "Forget coats that only serve a practical purpose. This season's most popular styles can be an outfit in themselves, thanks to unexpected silhouettes, rich textures, or eye-catching details."
It goes without saying that Pidgeon's fur-trimmed, fluffy leopard-print coat fits perfectly into this category.
Balenciaga
Le City Bag Medium in Black
Pidgeon paired her statement coat with blue straight-leg jeans and black pointed-toe heeled boots.
Meanwhile, the actress carried one of her go-to handbags: Balenciaga's Le City Bag Medium in Black Leather, which retails for $3,550.
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The Love Story star has shown love for leopard print on numerous occasions, including while promoting the Bessette-Kennedy series earlier this year.
While leopard print will always remain popular, Winter 2026 is seemingly all about fur-trimmed coats in any style.