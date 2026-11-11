Amanda Seyfried Gave Sienna Miller's London-Girl Coat a New York Makeover

Before the house ambassador's grand entrance at the Fifth Avenue flagship store, her wool, robe-looking wrap coat made waves on the street style circuit. Seyfried sourced Aligne, a new (to her) British brand beloved by Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, for a day-to-night design with a slim belt and oversized lapels.
Since its launch in 2024, the George Coat has struggled to stay in stock—its affordable price and versatile silhouette attracting a loyal audience (and, at one point, a 2,000-person waitlist). Not only is it, once again, available to shop in black, navy blue, and gray, but the new rendition features a removable faux fur collar, which stayed at Seyfried's hotel. That way, shearling wouldn't dull the Bird on the Rock brooch's sparkle.
I wouldn't be surprised if Seyfried was at the top of Aligne's waitlist: the George Coat returned last month, just in time to join winter wardrobes. The restock arrived one year after Miller helped it sell out while wearing it with a white tee, bootcut jeans, and black ballet flats in London.
ALIGNE
Fur Collar Wrap Coat
Fast forward to Oct. 2026, and Chung followed the fellow London girl's lead with the gray George Coat with the fur-covered collar. She styled it quite similarly: stacked over a white shirt and light-wash denim.
ALIGNE
George Faux Fur Detachable Collar Wrap Coat
While Seyfried's sparklers are (likely) locked in a Tiffany & Co. safe by now, her Aligne George Coat is still up for grabs. First, style it the Seyfried Way—with a little black dress and pointy pumps—at a holiday affair. Then, with Miller-approved jeans and ballet flats, the morning after.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.