Amanda Seyfried Gave Sienna Miller's London-Girl Coat a New York Makeover

It's a casually cool classic—and under $400.

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Amanda Seyfried attended a Tiffany &amp; Co. event in Aligne&#039;s London girl-beloved George Coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I have wonderful news for fans of the black coat that Amanda Seyfried debuted at Tiffany & Co.'s holiday party in New York. Yes, she accessorized with a $100,000 necklace and a rare Bird on a Rock brooch, but Aligne's best-selling George Coat costs less than Tiffany's iconic Heart Tag. And now, thanks to Seyfried, the popular London girl-beloved piece has every chance of earning endorsements from a New Yorker or two.

Before the house ambassador's grand entrance at the Fifth Avenue flagship store, her wool, robe-looking wrap coat made waves on the street style circuit. Seyfried sourced Aligne, a new (to her) British brand beloved by Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, for a day-to-night design with a slim belt and oversized lapels.

Amanda Seyfried attended a Tiffany &amp;amp; Co. event in Aligne&#039;s London girl-beloved George Coat

Amanda Seyfried arrived at the Tiffany & Co. affair in Aligne's George Coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since its launch in 2024, the George Coat has struggled to stay in stock—its affordable price and versatile silhouette attracting a loyal audience (and, at one point, a 2,000-person waitlist). Not only is it, once again, available to shop in black, navy blue, and gray, but the new rendition features a removable faux fur collar, which stayed at Seyfried's hotel. That way, shearling wouldn't dull the Bird on the Rock brooch's sparkle.

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To finish her outfit for the festive fête, the actor frosted herself with Tiffany's chainlink HardWear necklace, the collection's diamond-bezel watch with a Tiffany blue dial, and the identical white gold ring.

I wouldn't be surprised if Seyfried was at the top of Aligne's waitlist: the George Coat returned last month, just in time to join winter wardrobes. The restock arrived one year after Miller helped it sell out while wearing it with a white tee, bootcut jeans, and black ballet flats in London.

Sienna Miller wore the Aligne George Coat that&#039;s back in stock for Fall and Winter 2026

Last October, Sienna Miller wore the navy blue Aligne George Coat with jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to Oct. 2026, and Chung followed the fellow London girl's lead with the gray George Coat with the fur-covered collar. She styled it quite similarly: stacked over a white shirt and light-wash denim.

Alexa Chung wore the Aligne George Coat that&#039;s back in stock for Fall and Winter 2026

A few weeks ago, Alexa Chung showcased her new Aligne coat in London.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Neil Mockford, Wire Image)

While Seyfried's sparklers are (likely) locked in a Tiffany & Co. safe by now, her Aligne George Coat is still up for grabs. First, style it the Seyfried Way—with a little black dress and pointy pumps—at a holiday affair. Then, with Miller-approved jeans and ballet flats, the morning after.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.