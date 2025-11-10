Ariana Greenblatt Signals the Arrival of Penny Lane Coat Season

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Penny Lane coat season. Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber haven't pulled their shearling-trimmed toppers out of storage just yet, but Ariana Greenblatt signaled it's absolutely time.

The 18-year-old is currently in New York City to promote Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the franchise's highly-anticipated third installment. Four days before it hits theaters, Greenblatt visited The Drew Barrymore Show to talk all things magic—but not before serving a pre-interview look outside CBS Studios.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the actor wore a charcoal gray Penny Lane coat that could've been plucked straight from Kate Hudson's Almost Famous costume rack. Bohemian shearling lined the extra-wide lapels and statement cuffs. (Even the ankle-grazing hem boasted a '70s-inspired furry trim.) During winter, the coat is the outfit, and that's very much the case here—we could barely spot other elements of her look, and only got a peek at her trousers and pointed-toe heels.

Ariana Greenblatt turned The Drew Barrymore Show's entrance into a Penny Lane-clad step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once inside, Greenblatt posed alongside Barrymore herself, sans Penny Lane coat. The Barbie star instead tapped into the pinstripe trend as seen on the Spring 2026 runways of brands including Valentino, Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, and Stella McCartney.

Ariana was all smiles next to Drew on the CBS Studios' set. (Image credit: @ariana_greenblatt)

Penny Lane coats have dominated the celebrity street style scene in recent years. Swift, Bieber, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and more have worn all kinds of riffs on the trend—most of which with Charlotte Simone, Ducie, or Nour Hammour tags. Expect the same streak this winter, especially because furry outerwear is a major Winter 2026 trend.

