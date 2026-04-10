Olandria Carthen Pre-Games Coachella Fashion in a Corseted Little Black Dress
Perhaps she's saving the flower crowns for later.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Festival-goers are starting to arrive in Indio for Coachella, but Olandria Carthen already crowned herself the desert queen.
Ahead of her festival season debut (which she's dubbing #Ochella), the Love Island sensation made an appearance at a pre-Coachella YSL Beauty party not in a crochet top and flower crown, but in a corseted little black dress. Matthew and Reginald Reisman styled her in the $690 Tasha Mini Dress from celebrity-beloved Vietnamese brand Fanci Club for the occasion. (Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Doechii, and Zara Larsson are also fans.) You'd think it was custom-made to her measurements, the way the laced-up front and sides fit her like a glove. Since the LBD did all the talking, Carthen chose minimal accessories: diamond stud earrings, a black manicure, and matching peep-toe heeled sandals.
Carthen started teasing her unconventional Coachella looks earlier this week, with a Barbie-inspired, black-and-white bodysuit, an almost-identical recreation of the doll's 1959 swimsuit. (Margot Robbie revived the style in the 2023 film.) It seems she's leaving the boho-chic fringe, cowboy boots, and maxi skirts to other VIP attendees—or, at the very least, she's saving them for the festival grounds.Article continues below
Plus, we know Carthen loves a mini LBD. Last month, she debuted an even sultrier one on Instagram, featuring a sheer, long-sleeve bodice and high hip cut-outs. The Reismans paired it with the same ankle-strap, Femme LA stilettos in her Coachella luggage.
Ochella is off to a stylish start, and performers haven't even hit the stage yet. Her recent Paris Fashion Week run proved she adores a theme, so expect outfit changes in the same skintight, Barbie-worthy realm later this weekend. While you await the It girl's next sighting, shop similar LBDs below.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Olandria Carthen
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.