Festival-goers are starting to arrive in Indio for Coachella, but Olandria Carthen already crowned herself the desert queen.

Ahead of her festival season debut (which she's dubbing #Ochella), the Love Island sensation made an appearance at a pre-Coachella YSL Beauty party not in a crochet top and flower crown, but in a corseted little black dress. Matthew and Reginald Reisman styled her in the $690 Tasha Mini Dress from celebrity-beloved Vietnamese brand Fanci Club for the occasion. (Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Doechii, and Zara Larsson are also fans.) You'd think it was custom-made to her measurements, the way the laced-up front and sides fit her like a glove. Since the LBD did all the talking, Carthen chose minimal accessories: diamond stud earrings, a black manicure, and matching peep-toe heeled sandals.

Olandria Carthen arrived at Coachella in a surprising little black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carthen started teasing her unconventional Coachella looks earlier this week, with a Barbie-inspired, black-and-white bodysuit, an almost-identical recreation of the doll's 1959 swimsuit. (Margot Robbie revived the style in the 2023 film.) It seems she's leaving the boho-chic fringe, cowboy boots, and maxi skirts to other VIP attendees—or, at the very least, she's saving them for the festival grounds.

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Plus, we know Carthen loves a mini LBD. Last month, she debuted an even sultrier one on Instagram, featuring a sheer, long-sleeve bodice and high hip cut-outs. The Reismans paired it with the same ankle-strap, Femme LA stilettos in her Coachella luggage.

Ochella is off to a stylish start, and performers haven't even hit the stage yet. Her recent Paris Fashion Week run proved she adores a theme, so expect outfit changes in the same skintight, Barbie-worthy realm later this weekend. While you await the It girl's next sighting, shop similar LBDs below.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Olandria Carthen