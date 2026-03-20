Coachella doesn't kickoff for another 21 days (if anyone's counting), but A-listers are already in full festival season mode. Doechii—who earned a top spot on Lollapalooza Brazil's lineup—served festival fashion inspiration early, in the tiniest of mesh bralettes.

For those of us who are a 10-hour flight away from Doechii's set, the Grammy winner shared close-ups of her spiciest show look yet. Stylist Sam Woolf began with a halter-neck bra top that was more net than undergarment. Crocheted purple flowers and matching beadwork embellished the delicate design. She accessorized with a multi-strap, gold body chain which hung down below her intricate top.

A glistening Doechii performed in an itty-bitty crochet bralette. (Image credit: @doechii)

Doechii coupled the look with a pair of low-rise skinny jeans, which could have been plucked from the costume rack of a 2000s-era pop star. Even her bedazzled belt buckle, feather earrings, and mixed-metal bangles got the Y2K memo.

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Her skinny jeans were equally nostalgic. (Image credit: @doechii)

This look is merely a continuation of Doechii's carefully-curated concert style, which lately has leaned into the beachy, tropical aesthetic. Last week, she performed at Lollapalooza Chile in a custom bodysuit from Cult Gaia. Burgundy ruffles covered the monokini-style one-piece, before culminating into a cheeky floor-length train.

Last week, Doechii headlined another Lolla concert in custom Cult Gaia. (Image credit: @doechii)

If you thought that was risqué, you obviously haven't seen the "Anxiety" rapper's ensemble from a few days prior. On March 3, Doechii posted close-ups of a sheer top crafted from beaded netting. She paired the NSFW piece with micro-mini wrap skirt.

A week prior, she pulled off another see-through top with ease. (Image credit: @doechii)

Doechii has yet to headline Coachella, but when she does, trust: She'll have an entire class of daring performance 'fits at the ready.

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