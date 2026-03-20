Doechii Officially Kicks Off Festival Season in a Barely-There Crochet Bra Top
Your move, Coachella.
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Coachella doesn't kickoff for another 21 days (if anyone's counting), but A-listers are already in full festival season mode. Doechii—who earned a top spot on Lollapalooza Brazil's lineup—served festival fashion inspiration early, in the tiniest of mesh bralettes.
For those of us who are a 10-hour flight away from Doechii's set, the Grammy winner shared close-ups of her spiciest show look yet. Stylist Sam Woolf began with a halter-neck bra top that was more net than undergarment. Crocheted purple flowers and matching beadwork embellished the delicate design. She accessorized with a multi-strap, gold body chain which hung down below her intricate top.
Doechii coupled the look with a pair of low-rise skinny jeans, which could have been plucked from the costume rack of a 2000s-era pop star. Even her bedazzled belt buckle, feather earrings, and mixed-metal bangles got the Y2K memo.Article continues below
This look is merely a continuation of Doechii's carefully-curated concert style, which lately has leaned into the beachy, tropical aesthetic. Last week, she performed at Lollapalooza Chile in a custom bodysuit from Cult Gaia. Burgundy ruffles covered the monokini-style one-piece, before culminating into a cheeky floor-length train.
If you thought that was risqué, you obviously haven't seen the "Anxiety" rapper's ensemble from a few days prior. On March 3, Doechii posted close-ups of a sheer top crafted from beaded netting. She paired the NSFW piece with micro-mini wrap skirt.
Doechii has yet to headline Coachella, but when she does, trust: She'll have an entire class of daring performance 'fits at the ready.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.