After ending 2025 with a $14,000 diamond watch and a Chloé Paddington Bag, Dua Lipa seems to have shifted her focus to affordable fashion. On January 16, 2026, the singer shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen wearing a cute jersey mini dress.

In the fun snap, Lipa poured her friend a glass of wine, while they both wore gold paper crowns on their heads. For the party, the Barbie star opted for Laformela's Jersey Mini Dress, which retails for $586.

The sleek dress features an asymmetrical hemline, a double-layered skirt, and a thick waist strap adorned with metal o-ring details. She accessorized her dress with sheer black tights and black leather knee-high boots.

Dua Lipa wearing Laformela's jersey mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

For jewelry, Lipa chose some gold bangles, which perfectly complemented her party crown.

In 2025, the singer discussed her approach to personal style in an interview with British Vogue. "I feel like I'm so much nicer when I like my outfit," she told the outlet. "You know what I mean? My everyday stuff is very low maintenance...And then I love to dress up whenever there's a fun night out."

Luckily, it's more than possible to recreate Lipa's little black mini dress party look.

