Two years ago, Sabrina Carpenter closed out her 2024 Coachella set with a manifestation: "See you back here when I headline!" Two Grammy wins later, the "woman of my word" took center stage at Coachella once again, this time in performance outfits worthy of a headliner.

Stylist Jared Ellner has been with the performer since her first Coachella gig, meaning he's as fluent in Carpenter-core as she is. That much was clear once Carpenter appeared on the Main Stage in her first of five costumes: a ruby red, drop-waist mini dress covered in sequins from V-neck to thigh-grazing hem. She took off the red-and-black coat before singing a single lyric in "House Tour."

Sabrina Carpenter opened her Coachella performance in a red sequin mini dress. (Image credit: Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter wore Christian Louboutin Mary Janes with block heels for the performance. (Image credit: Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Carpenter couldn't pull off the "most ambitious show" she's ever done without Christian Louboutin, the designer behind her Short n' Sweet heels. This time, the white Mary Janes boasted block heels instead of Carpenter's skinny stilettos, which made performing her 1960s-inspired, Old Hollywood show a bit easier. Only eagle-eyed Carpenters clocked her charm bracelet anklet above the shoe's strap, an on-brand accessory she wore at the 2025 Met Gala, on the Man's Best Friend album cover, and even to open Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour.

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Extra points for Carpenter's custom Christian Louboutin Mary Janes. (Image credit: YouTube)

About 20 minutes in, Carpenter emerged atop a super-size "Sabrinawood" sign in an even shorter mock-neck mini. Its champagne-colored sequins and boho chiffon sleeves signaled the show's decade shift to '70s starlet style; one her white go-go (Juice) boots accentuated. Knowing Carpenter, she had a say in how high the dress’s hip slits stretched.

Welcome to Sabrinawood. (Image credit: YouTube)

The metallic mini was one of her most fabulous Coachella 'fits. (Image credit: YouTube)

Then, Susan Sarandon delivered an Oscar-worthy monologue as mature Carpenter, while the 26-year-old changed into a cobalt blue turtleneck. The Spring 2026 color trend transformed into an '80s homage straight out of A Chorus Line when semi-sheer black tights acted in lieu of pants. Once the faux dance audition wrapped (and the ballet barres disappeared), she re-wore the red-and-black coat to sing "Don't Smile."

Carpenter channeled A Chorus Line energy in a blue turtleneck and black hot pants. (Image credit: YouTube)

The mirror section was especially cinematic. (Image credit: YouTube)

The "Feathers" intro brought back Carpenter in something more lingerie-adjacent: a white, halter-neck bra featuring asymmetrical strings of pearls. On the bottom, the "Nonsense" singer wore nothing but white, low-rise underwear beneath a calf-length, fringed skirt. (She debuted similar styles at pre-Coachella festivals like Lollapalooza Chile.)

Carpenter stripped down to white lingerie and fringe for "Feathers." (Image credit: YouTube)

It stayed on all through "Bed Chem." (Image credit: YouTube)

One final VIP cameo from Will Ferrell gave Carpenter plenty of time to put on her nakedest costume yet. The satin bustier-turned-bodysuit was certainly worth the wait, and not just for its semi-sheer illusion lace. Its sculptural, wing-like train clung to Carpenter backpack-style, but she promptly ditched it to strut down Sabrinawood Boulevard. Carpenter sang "Juno," "Espresso," and "Goodbye" in the one-piece, before it (and a matching newsboy cap) became soaking wet during "Tears."

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Carpenter's final outfit was by far her nakedest. (Image credit: YouTube)

The cape was a capital-M fashion moment. (Image credit: YouTube)

Carpenter drove away in the same lacy black look. (Image credit: YouTube)

Carpenter has history with the desert-dwelling music festival: Two years ago, her non-headliner slot doubled as the debut of "Espresso," which wouldn't release until June 2024. That iconic moment turned Carpenter from an "IYKYK" artist into a global sensation, but she was still building her hyper-feminine, '60s pin-up girl-inspired aesthetic. The half-hour set started with Carpenter singing "Nonsense" in a custom chainmail top and pleated micro-mini skirt, both from Roberto Cavalli. The It girl's once-signature, knee-high boots from Naked Wolfe returned from her opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Carpenter performed at Coachella in 2024 while wearing a micro-mini skirt from Roberto Cavalli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She ditched the warm-toned jacket later in the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few songs later, Carpenter re-emerged from "Sabrina's Motel" in a baby blue mini dress, featuring bedazzled hearts atop her bodice, and sheer lace between the skirt's pleats. The same pastel shade also decorated her cropped biker jacket, which she might trade for an after-hours robe today.

Two years later, baby blue still plays a leading role in the Carpenter-verse, as proven by recent music festival 'fits in Columbia and Argentina. At the Estereo Picnic Festival in late March, she layered a bedazzled Rio Warner bodysuit beneath a fringe overlay, while performing her chart-topping hits.

Carpenter's second 2024 Coachella look was baby blue and white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter's pop star style has only gotten more risqué since her last Coachella concert. Just last week, she dropped her "House Tour" music video, starring Carpenter in little more than bras, hot pants, and other lingerie-inspired looks. Naked-adjacent, NSFW trends are ingrained in her brand now, but her affinity for thigh-high hemlines has persevered since yester-Coachella. Expect even more babydolls, bodysuits, and itty-bitty minis next weekend, when Carpenter returns to the festival for round two.