There is no one—not a single soul on earth—doing it like Doechii. In a mile-long, '90s-inspired Roberto Cavalli gown on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet, the Swamp Princess made that crystal clear.

Considering she's up for five awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—including Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance—stylist Sam Woolf dressed Doechii like the heavy-hitting champion that she is.

The rapper's 2026 Grammys red carpet gown featured a chocolate brown, sheer lace bodice with criss-cross ties that morphed into an eggplant satin bustle that trailed behind her. Gold rivets and embellishments flecked throughout Doechii's gown, adding sparkle that complemented her high-shine satin. In an interview with the Academy's fashion correspondents, the rapper said her look was inspired by Roberto Cavalli's work from 1996 to 2001, and she and Woolf's goals were "earthy, grounded, goddess-like."

Doechii's long, '90s-inspired Roberto Cavalli gown at the Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii's Grammy gown was accented with Chopard jewelry, including purple flower drop earrings and a large, matching statement (emphasis on statement) ring.

Doechii and Sam Wood channeled an "earthy, grounded, goddess-like" feel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii will also present the Best Rap Album award tonight in honor of taking home last year’s trophy for the phenomenal Alligator Bites Never Heal. You might recall her acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys, where she touched on the history-making component of her win: “This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won: Lauryn Hill—three women have won!" she corrected herself. "Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii."

In addition to winning her first-ever Grammy and bestowing one of the best performances in the award show’s history upon the world, the rapper also gave a fashion tour de force last year in five custom Thom Browne looks.

Doechii hit the 2025 Grammys red carpet in an off-the-shoulder, charcoal-gray pinstripe gown with peaked hips and corseting down the back, which she wore over a white Oxford button-down shirt with Browne’s signature red, white, and blue armband. Naturally, a matching striped necktie polished off her prespter look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In her first off-the-shoulder, charcoal-gray Thom Browne look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping with the theme of fine tailoring and prep-centric style, Doechii took to the Grammy stage to perform "Catfish" and "Denial Is a River" in a Bermuda short suit, knee socks, and black Derby loafers. One minute into the show, her backup dancers pulled off Doechii’s blazer and bottoms to reveal a bra and panty set finished with Browne’s iconic red-white-and-blue stripes. (If you somehow missed Doechii’s performance last year, do yourself a favor and give it a watch.)

In Thom Browne for her iconic performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her bra and panty set broadcast Browne’s iconic red-white-and-blue stripes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To accept her first (and likely not last) Grammy, Doechii then changed into high-waisted gray pannier trousers, a short raglan-sleeve jacket, and another button-down and necktie. The sculptural look was, without question, her most dramatic of the night, and a fitting accompaniment to mark the historic moment for the then-up-and-comer.

Doechii accepting her award in sculptural Thom Browne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves her final outfit change of the evening. Post-show, Doechii returned to the red carpet in one last Browne ensemble, which looked like an amalgamation of her other four. With her new megaphone trophy in hand, she grinned ear to ear in a gray and white pinstripe corseted gown with a tucked-under bubble skirt, which she wore over—surprise, surprise— another white button-down and necktie.

Celebrating her performance and wins in a final Thom Browne ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii, thank you—not only for the fantastic, singular music and art you make, but also for the fashion excellence you give us fans.