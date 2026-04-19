Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Coachella Weekend 2 in Custom Dior—Go Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Outfits
Carpenter's Coachella outfits mark one of the first forays into onstage costuming for Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson.
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Coachella 2026 has made one thing very clear: Sabrina Carpenter is a headliner with a clear vision, which includes custom Dior outfits. Following her jaw-dropping performance last week, anticipation was sky-high for Carpenter's return to the festival for Weekend 2. (It didn't disappoint—just watch the unexpected Madonna cameo for proof.)
For Weekend 1, the "House Tour" singer wore five different custom Dior outfits. From her ruby red drop-waist mini dress to a mock-neck mini, which was covered in champagne-colored sequins and featured boho chiffon sleeves, Carpenter's wardrobe only elevated her status as a pop fashion superstar.
For Weekend 2, Carpenter enlisted Dior once again. The fashion house reimagined the singer's festival looks in brand new color ways—and with extra onstage details. Basically, if anyone knows how to put on a show worthy of Coachella, it's the "Espresso" icon.Article continues below
Carpenter's Coachella outfits mark one of the first forays into onstage costuming for Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson. He previously created a pink silk skirt set—which took 100 hours to make—for Blackpink's Jisoo. Ethel Cain is also dressing in head-to-toe Dior for her Coachella set this weekend.
Dior shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Carpenter's inimitable, custom-made costumes for Weekend 2 of Coachella 2026, which will be remembered for decades to come.
Sabrina Carpenter's First Custom Dior Coachella Outfit
To open her Coachella Weekend 2 set, the "Manchild" performer swapped her sparkly red mini dress for the very same custom Dior design in teal.
Sabrina Carpenter's Second Custom Dior Coachella Outfit
Carpenter's second outfit of the night—a sparkling, hot pink dress with delicate chiffon sleeves and a mock-neck—was another Dior recreation. For Weekend 1, the superstar wore champagne-colored sequins, which were replaced with hot pink sparkles for her return to the stage.
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Sabrina Carpenter's Third Custom Dior Coachella Outfit
Weekend 1's white halter-neck bra, including an asymmetrical strings of pearls, was remade in a black option, complete with a matching fringed skirt.
Sabrina Carpenter's Fourth Custom Dior Coachella Outfit
Finally, Carpenter's black lacy bodysuit and silk bustier, including her wing-like lace train, was completely remade in white, for the finale.
One thing that didn't change for Carpenter's second weekend headlining Coachella was her footwear. The pop star once again tapped her Short n' Sweet shoe collaborator, Christian Louboutin, wearing white Mary Jane Pumps from the designer, as well as the label's Pumppie Wallis Mary Jane Pumps in black.
Carpenter also rewore her Stuart Weitzman Lucie 75 Knee-High Boots in Cream Leather, with the style only emphasizing her penchant for a '70s starlet aesthetic.
One of the evening's biggest surprises was an unexpected appearance from Madonna, who joined Carpenter for renditions of "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer," along with a brand new duet. According to Variety, the new song is "rumored to be on [Madonna's] upcoming album Confessions II."
Needless to say, no-one is going to forget Carpenter's Coachella 2026 performance or her impeccable custom Dior outfits.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.