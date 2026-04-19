Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Coachella Weekend 2 in Custom Dior—Go Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Outfits

Coachella 2026 has made one thing very clear: Sabrina Carpenter is a headliner with a clear vision, which includes custom Dior outfits. Following her jaw-dropping performance last week, anticipation was sky-high for Carpenter's return to the festival for Weekend 2. (It didn't disappoint—just watch the unexpected Madonna cameo for proof.)

For Weekend 1, the "House Tour" singer wore five different custom Dior outfits. From her ruby red drop-waist mini dress to a mock-neck mini, which was covered in champagne-colored sequins and featured boho chiffon sleeves, Carpenter's wardrobe only elevated her status as a pop fashion superstar.

For Weekend 2, Carpenter enlisted Dior once again. The fashion house reimagined the singer's festival looks in brand new color ways—and with extra onstage details. Basically, if anyone knows how to put on a show worthy of Coachella, it's the "Espresso" icon.

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Carpenter's Coachella outfits mark one of the first forays into onstage costuming for Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson. He previously created a pink silk skirt set—which took 100 hours to make—for Blackpink's Jisoo. Ethel Cain is also dressing in head-to-toe Dior for her Coachella set this weekend.

Dior shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Carpenter's inimitable, custom-made costumes for Weekend 2 of Coachella 2026, which will be remembered for decades to come.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing custom Dior to perform at Coachella 2026 Weekend 2. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

Sabrina Carpenter's First Custom Dior Coachella Outfit

To open her Coachella Weekend 2 set, the "Manchild" performer swapped her sparkly red mini dress for the very same custom Dior design in teal.

Carpenter's first look of the night was a teal version of her Weekend 1 ruby red mini dress. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

Sabrina Carpenter's Second Custom Dior Coachella Outfit

Carpenter's second outfit of the night—a sparkling, hot pink dress with delicate chiffon sleeves and a mock-neck—was another Dior recreation. For Weekend 1, the superstar wore champagne-colored sequins, which were replaced with hot pink sparkles for her return to the stage.

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Carpenter exchanged champagne sequins for a hot pink mock-neck mini dress featuring vibrant boho chiffon sleeves. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

Sabrina Carpenter wearing Dior's custom hot pink mini dress with chiffon sleeves. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

Sabrina Carpenter's Third Custom Dior Coachella Outfit

Weekend 1's white halter-neck bra, including an asymmetrical strings of pearls, was remade in a black option, complete with a matching fringed skirt.

Carpenter's third Coachella Weekend 2 outfit—a bra and skirt set—being created at Dior. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

Carpenter wore the same design in white for Weekend 1. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

Sabrina Carpenter performing in Dior's custom bra and fringe skirt set. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

Sabrina Carpenter brought some showgirl drama to Coachella 2026. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

Sabrina Carpenter's Fourth Custom Dior Coachella Outfit

Finally, Carpenter's black lacy bodysuit and silk bustier, including her wing-like lace train, was completely remade in white, for the finale.

Dior creating Carpenter's lacy bodysuit for the finale. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

A floor-length lace cape featuring an oversize collar completed Carpenter's final outfit of the night. (Image credit: Sophie Carre/Dior)

Sabrina Carpenter sending bridal vibes at Coachella 2026 Weekend 2. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

Sabrina Carpenter wearing her custom Dior lace bodysuit for the grand finale. (Image credit: Dior/Alfredo Flores)

One thing that didn't change for Carpenter's second weekend headlining Coachella was her footwear. The pop star once again tapped her Short n' Sweet shoe collaborator, Christian Louboutin, wearing white Mary Jane Pumps from the designer, as well as the label's Pumppie Wallis Mary Jane Pumps in black.

Carpenter also rewore her Stuart Weitzman Lucie 75 Knee-High Boots in Cream Leather, with the style only emphasizing her penchant for a '70s starlet aesthetic.

Stuart Weitzman Lucie Stretch Knee-High Boot 75 $537 at Stuart Weitzman

One of the evening's biggest surprises was an unexpected appearance from Madonna, who joined Carpenter for renditions of "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer," along with a brand new duet. According to Variety, the new song is "rumored to be on [Madonna's] upcoming album Confessions II."

Needless to say, no-one is going to forget Carpenter's Coachella 2026 performance or her impeccable custom Dior outfits.