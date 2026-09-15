Sarah Pidgeon Gives CBK Minimalism a Bejeweled Twist In a Lavender Chanel Slip Dress at the 2026 Emmys

For her first-ever Emmys carpet, Sarah Pidgeon broke from her method dressing tributes to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, whose personal style was famously minimalist. Instead of the mostly neutral wardrobe CBK was known for, Pidgeon opted for a lavender gown, embellished with crystals and pearls, by Chanel.
Many eyes on the Love Story actor may have expected her to continue her streak of nodding to the late Calvin Klein executive, but for her Emmy Awards debut, Pidgeon did the opposite... mostly. Her Chanel look, styled by Emma Jade Morrison, did give a hint of '90s restraint in its slip dress-inspired silhouette, but she ultimately leaned into her own thing with a bright color and over-the-top embellishment.
The Michigan-born actor topped off her jewelry-forward look at the 2026 Emmy Awards with a striking lariat necklace and strappy purple sandals, barely peeking out from beneath her hemline. Keeping with CBK's aesthetic, Pigeon left her brown roots peeking out from her hairline on the Emmys red carpet (that's actually blue).
Pidgeon's Emmy debut comes thanks to her performance in Ryan Murphy's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, where she portrayed the late Calvin Klein publicist who married John F. Kennedy Jr. and kickstarted a swath of '90s-related fashion trends.
The show,which came out in February, was a mix of biography and romance-drama about CBK and Kennedy Jr. in the '90s. It's nominated for a total of six Emmy Awards, including Pidgeon's first-ever nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Pidgeon's fellow category nominees comprise a mighty class, including Sally Field, Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan, and Sarah Snook.
The 30-year-old has had one hell of a year, from being able to walk down a New York City street unnoticed early in the year with Marie Claire's Halie LeSavage for her cover story to becoming practically a household name after Love Story. So many eyes are on her Monday, and it's no wonder she chose something bright and memorable for the big night.
It should also be no surprise that Pidgeon wore Chanel for her Emmys debut. The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor and Chanel ambassador has opted for the Matthieu Blazy-led label for many of her recent red carpets. Her most recent looks from the brand included a mint-hued, feather-trimmed tunic at the NYC Love Storypremiere from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 collection and a light pistachio-colored '90s slip dress at a pre-Oscars dinner party.
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After Monday night, Pidgeon is putting a pin in her CBK-tinged Love Story chapter and is diving into film. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly swooped in to recruit the actor for its forthcoming drama-comedy, dubbed Honeymoon With Harry, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner. Pidgeon may not be playing a style icon in this next moment, but who's to say what fashion trends she'll inspire through it.