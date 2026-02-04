On February 3, newly-minted Marie Claire cover star Sarah Pidgeon saw her name in lights at the New York City premiere of FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. But make no mistake: The actress's Chanel dress-over-pants set ensured she wouldn't be seen as her minimalist character.

Almost a year after executive producer Ryan Murphy cast her as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Calvin Klein sales associate-turned-wife to John F. Kennedy Jr., Pidgeon arrived at Carnegie Hall in a look far removed from her on-screen character's famously understated wardrobe. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison hit the press tour running with Look 77 from the two-month-old Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 line (which Pidgeon saw from the front row).

As Chanel's brand ambassador, the actor has an all-access pass to creative director Matthieu Blazy's catalog. This time, she chose an elongated, feather-trimmed tunic over pleated black trousers. At first glance, the top's diamond-shaped embroidery seemed to be the bow-embellished bodice of a floor-length dress. One fell swoop to her pants' pocket revealed it as a 1920s-inspired vest instead, featuring mint green feathers from hip to hem.

Sarah Pidgeon selected a feather-trimmed, elongated tunic from Chanel for her Love Story red carpet debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Pidgeon's pick on the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 runway, except with khaki trousers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sarah Pidgeon could walk down the street with Marie Claire's Halie LeSavage without being recognized last November, but now, she's days away from being a household name. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, her buzziest project to date, releases on Hulu come Feb. 12. With the TV series top of mind, Pidgeon wasted no time curating a level of sartorial prowess to rival her counterpart on last year's red carpets. But when she veered minimalist, she did so her way.

Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party in March proved she was a fashion girl to watch. She channeled '90s minimalism in a satin halter-neck dress, courtesy of Christopher John Rogers. It appeared just as glossy as the little black dress worn by Pidgeon while filming Love Story last September.

Pidgeon posed for Vanity Fair photographers in a CBK-worthy LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Pidgeon transform into Bessette-Kennedy on the Love Story set last September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By July, Pidgeon's transformation to full CBK mode was complete, as evidenced by her blonde blowout at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere. Just a month into filming, she embodied Bessette-Kennedy's effortless charm in a custom Prada mini dress, inspired by a Fall 2025 LBD. The unstructured shift turned butter yellow for Pidgeon.

The actor's chocolate brown, knee-high Aquazzura boots could've been plucked straight from Bessette-Kennedy's closet. When she wasn't wearing Prada loafers, the publicist was loyal to a slightly lighter pair of brown knee-highs.

A few months later, Pidgeon returned to the spotlight fully Bessette-Kennedy-ified. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Square-toe, knee-high brown boots are a classic CBK-core staple. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bessette-Kennedy would've adored the elegant simplicity of Pidgeon's tweed skirt set at the Chanel Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show last December, too. Both her sleeveless tank and ankle-length slip debuted on the Spring 2026 ready-to-wear runway, Matthieu Blazy's first Chanel collection. Even her fresh-off-the-runway, two-tone Chanel heels fit the CBK-coded bill.

Pidgeon scored an invite to Blazy's first Métiers d'Art show, so of course she channeled CBK. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as American icons go, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is as beloved as it gets: a fact Pidgeon has understood—and integrated into her characterization—since day one. "I don’t think it was super-shocking that people were invested in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and had strong opinions on what we were doing," Pidgeon revealed in Marie Claire's Winter 2026 issue, in response to Love Story criticism while still on set. "But it was a real opportunity to understand what it might have been like for her, and that’s always helpful.”

When building her Carolyn, the source material was scarce. But Pidgeon didn't feel limited by the lack of footage. "What was so exciting in taking on this role was this freedom I had in learning about this person and then creating this character,” she added.

Pidgeon went method in the most respectful of ways: First by adding what made Carolyn, Carolyn into her closet, then by trying pieces that feel undeniably her. She'll undeniably remain intentional throughout the entire promo trail, before Love Story hits FX and Hulu next week.