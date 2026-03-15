Sarah Pidgeon Trades CBK's Color Palette for Chanel's Light Pistachio Take on the '90s Slip Dress Trend
She wore the lacy look to reunite with 'Love Story' co-star Paul Anthony Kelly at a pre-Oscars party.
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After portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, actress Sarah Pidgeon seems to have embraced her character's iconic style. But to attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner at Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, California on March 14, Pidgeon traded CBK's color palette for an on-trend light pistachio shade and the slip dress trend.
Pidgeon opted for a lacy slip dress—embellished with sequins and crystals—in a striking light pistachio shade. The dress first appeared on Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art 2026 runway for Chanel in New York City late last year.
The actress's '90s-inspired slip dress paired perfectly with her two-tone pumps from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection. She carried a Strass Imitation Pearls and Gold-Tone Metal Crystal Evening Bag from Chanel's Cruise 2025/26 collection.Article continues below
Even Pidgeon's jewelry was Chanel: she wore a $13,200 Extrait De Camélia Transformable Ring and the fashion house's $7,850 Bouton De Camelia Ring.
The party was also the perfect opportunity for Pidgeon to reunite with her onscreen love interest, actor Paul Anthony Kelly, who plays John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story.
It remains to be seen whether Pidgeon will continue her CBK fashion streak post-Love Story, but fans of the actress will be waiting impatiently to find out.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.