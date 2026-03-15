Sarah Pidgeon Trades CBK's Color Palette for Chanel's Light Pistachio Take on the '90s Slip Dress Trend

After portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, actress Sarah Pidgeon seems to have embraced her character's iconic style. But to attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner at Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, California on March 14, Pidgeon traded CBK's color palette for an on-trend light pistachio shade and the slip dress trend.

Pidgeon opted for a lacy slip dress—embellished with sequins and crystals—in a striking light pistachio shade. The dress first appeared on Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art 2026 runway for Chanel in New York City late last year.

The actress's '90s-inspired slip dress paired perfectly with her two-tone pumps from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection. She carried a Strass Imitation Pearls and Gold-Tone Metal Crystal Evening Bag from Chanel's Cruise 2025/26 collection.

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Even Pidgeon's jewelry was Chanel: she wore a $13,200 Extrait De Camélia Transformable Ring and the fashion house's $7,850 Bouton De Camelia Ring.

Sarah Pidgeon wears head-to-toe Chanel. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The party was also the perfect opportunity for Pidgeon to reunite with her onscreen love interest, actor Paul Anthony Kelly, who plays John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon reunited at the pre-Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

It remains to be seen whether Pidgeon will continue her CBK fashion streak post-Love Story, but fans of the actress will be waiting impatiently to find out.

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