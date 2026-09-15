Dakota Fanning's Carolina Herrera Revives a Leading Red Carpet Trend at the 2026 Emmys

On September 14, over a decade after Dakota Fanning made her Emmy Awards debut, she returned to the red carpet in a black-and-white dress. If only the actor's nine-year-old self could see her now: Not only was Fanning's All Her Fault performance nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, but she also delivered one of her best Emmy fashion moments yet.
One hour before the host Mariska Hargitay delivered her opening monologue, Fanning posed for photographers in a strapless black-and-white dress from Carolina Herrera's Resort 2027 collection. (The look revived the black-and-white red carpet trend endorsed by Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Charli xcx, and more early in the year.)
Its glossy corset boasted blink-and-you'll-miss-it waist pleating before turning white. Unlike her sister Elle Fanning's carpet-sweeping Ralph Lauren slip, the hem of her drop-waist skirt stopped at tea-length level, revealing criss-cross sandals beneath the black petticoat.
Her stylist, Samantha McMillen (the same creative behind Elle's Emmys look), took creative liberties in the accessory department. McMillen and Dakota traded the original pearl collar-style choker for a $35,000 lab-grown diamond necklace from Swarovski. The sparkler featured a trio of octagon-cut gemstones, bringing the total to 19.46 carats. The Emmy nominee kept the rest of her bling simple, styling a slim tennis bracelet with a single diamond ring.
Fanning's red carpet fashion has come a long way since her first Emmy Awards. At just nine years old, the star of Steven Spielberg Presents Taken (which won the 2003 Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries) stole the show in a bubblegum-pink-and-plum midi dress. Thanks to her bigger-than-the-trophy bow, Mary Janes, and bedazzled top-handle tote, Fanning would've won the Most Adorable Award, too, if the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences dished those out.
While her career certainly didn't slow down (in 2005, she played Tom Cruise's daughter in War of the Worlds, and in 2009, she voiced Coraline), Fanning didn't return to the Emmys until 2018. The sage green shade of her Dior Fall 2018 Couture gown seemed to inspire her jewelry: She coordinated emerald rings and drop earrings to match the hue of the criss-cross bodice, blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt, and perfectly pleated skirt.
Six years later, scoring a Supporting Actress nomination for Netflix's Ripley ended Fanning's most recent Emmys hiatus. In 2024, McMillen dressed the first-time nominee in a strapless Armani Privé Fall 2024 Couture gown. Starting at the dress's sweetheart neckline, the muted metallic gold silk was covered in a sheer overlay of pearls.
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To accessorize the pearlescent look, Fanning traded a diamond necklace for bow-shaped earrings by the New York-based brand Joseph Saidian & Sons and a pearl Beladora ring.
Fast forward to the eve of the 2026 ceremony, and Dakota and Elle Fanning (who have never attended the Emmy Awards together) celebrated their nominations at a Beverly Hills bash hosted by W Magazine and Loewe. While Elle kept it classic in a little black scoop-neck dress, Dakota elevated fall's flannel trend in an asymmetrical mini from the brand. To finish the going-out 'fit, the older sister accessorized with pointy Christian Louboutin pumps and Loewe's celebrity-beloved Amazona Bag.
Whether or not the Fannings win big tonight, Elle and Dakota earned applause from Marie Claire editors the second they graced the red carpet. For another standing ovation, we'll just need a matchy-matchy style moment on the Emmys after-party scene, please.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.