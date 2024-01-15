On Sunday, Jan. 14, Hollywood's best and brightest came together for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards and served us all some truly unforgettable red carpet looks.
The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in celebration of the best performances in both television and film. While the show itself featured some incredible moments—including host Chelsea Handler's subtle jab at her ex and former Golden Globes host Jo Koy—the real magic took place on the red carpet.
From Margot Robbie and Fantasia Barrino to Danielle Brooks and Dua Lipa, here are some of the best 2024 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet looks that we'll all be talking about for months to come.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stunned in an all-red, floor-length off-the-shoulder gown adorned with roses.
Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple actress Danielle Brooks glowed in a pink and black ensemble, complete with a black bow and pink frills.
Brie Larson
Actress Brie Larson dazzled the red carpet in an all-black, floor-length gown, featuring thick shoulder straps and black tulle.
Fantasia Barrino
Former reality television star and The Color Purple actress Fantasia Barrino was a vision in an all-white, strapless gown, complete with feature accents and a daring slit.
Reese Witherspoon
The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon walked the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in an all-black strapless gown featuring a large bow and thigh-high slit.
Tracee Ellis Ross
American Fiction star Tracee Ellis Ross looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.
Dua Lipa
Talk about texture! Singer Dua Lipa looked incredible in an all-red floor length gown, which matched the color of her hair.
Billie Eilish
Barbie singer Billie Eilish wore a form-fitting black-and-white ensemble while walking the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.
Emma Stone
Poor Things star Emma Stone rocked a chic, one-shoulder all-black gown.
Lenny Kravitz
No one does it better than Lenny Kravitz. The icon walked the red carpet in a chest-bearing black tux, which was also cropped at the sides revealing his hips.
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson was a vision in a sheer, see-through black gown adorned with flower accents.
Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder electric blue gown complete with a breathtaking train and gorgeous accent earrings.
Colman Domingo
Suits were created so men like Colman Domingo could wear them. The Color Purple star stunned in an all-gold suit, white shirt and traffic-stopping animal print coat.
Christina Ricci
Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci looked beautiful in a form-fitting all-black gown and stunning train.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
