On Sunday, Jan. 14, Hollywood's best and brightest came together for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards and served us all some truly unforgettable red carpet looks.



The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in celebration of the best performances in both television and film. While the show itself featured some incredible moments—including host Chelsea Handler's subtle jab at her ex and former Golden Globes host Jo Koy—the real magic took place on the red carpet.



From Margot Robbie and Fantasia Barrino to Danielle Brooks and Dua Lipa, here are some of the best 2024 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet looks that we'll all be talking about for months to come.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie stunned in an all-red, floor-length off-the-shoulder gown adorned with roses.

Danielle Brooks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Color Purple actress Danielle Brooks glowed in a pink and black ensemble, complete with a black bow and pink frills.

Brie Larson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Brie Larson dazzled the red carpet in an all-black, floor-length gown, featuring thick shoulder straps and black tulle.

Fantasia Barrino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former reality television star and The Color Purple actress Fantasia Barrino was a vision in an all-white, strapless gown, complete with feature accents and a daring slit.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon walked the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in an all-black strapless gown featuring a large bow and thigh-high slit.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American Fiction star Tracee Ellis Ross looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talk about texture! Singer Dua Lipa looked incredible in an all-red floor length gown, which matched the color of her hair.

Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbie singer Billie Eilish wore a form-fitting black-and-white ensemble while walking the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poor Things star Emma Stone rocked a chic, one-shoulder all-black gown.

Lenny Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does it better than Lenny Kravitz. The icon walked the red carpet in a chest-bearing black tux, which was also cropped at the sides revealing his hips.

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson was a vision in a sheer, see-through black gown adorned with flower accents.

Lily Gladstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder electric blue gown complete with a breathtaking train and gorgeous accent earrings.

Colman Domingo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suits were created so men like Colman Domingo could wear them. The Color Purple star stunned in an all-gold suit, white shirt and traffic-stopping animal print coat.

Christina Ricci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci looked beautiful in a form-fitting all-black gown and stunning train.