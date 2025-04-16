At this very moment, fashion girls across the nation are actively preparing for sundress season to officially begin. They're breaking out their floral prints and dusting off their most beloved sandals in anticipation of spring weather to come. But for style stars like Monica Barbaro, all-black is a year-round aesthetic that knows no season.

On April 15, the A Complete Unknown star touched down in Kyoto, Japan, for Dior's Pre-Fall 2025 runway show. Naturally, her look was a creation by the brand itself. But instead of the feminine silhouettes, soft pastels, or three-dimensional blooms you'd expect from Dior, Barbaro's look was one of moody glamour.

The actor was draped in luxe black velvet, courtesy of an ankle-length robe-style coat, which she wore as a dress. Once it came time to accessorize, Barbaro and stylist Jeanann Williams doubled down on the same moody energy. She added a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a glitzy mesh bucket bag to further her monochromatic color story. The only jewelry of note was a pair of diamond drop earrings—overall, her outfit add-ons were simple, but high-impact.

Monica Barbaro wore a black velvet robe with matching pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This aesthetic was reflected tenfold on Dior's catwalk, which Barbaro watched alongside Anna Sawai and Lily James. Models wore a variety of draped confections made of textured noir fabric. Though Barbaro's exact robe coat didn't make it down the runway, many similar styles were shown. These all-black looks popped dramatically against the cherry blossom trees, which lined the Toji Temple's pebbled runway.

A model walks in Dior's Fall 2025 Show at Toji Temple on April 15 in Kyoto, Japan. (Image credit: Dior)

This vampy ensemble is something of a departure for Barbaro, who typically prefers candy-colored gowns with overt embellishments. Her 2025 Oscars dress, while also Dior, fell more in-line with her usual vibe. It featured beaded bra-style cups and a massive, cupcake-style skirt in light pink.

Barbaro may be loyal to Dior, but staying true to herself is her aesthetic North Star when she's getting dressed. "It's been about embracing my own looks and showing up as the same person each time," she previously told Marie Claire about her red carpet strategy, "as opposed to like, 'Let's pull a U-turn and play someone else today.'"