Dua Lipa does date night a little differently. Your classic 'dinner and a movie' will look more like 'luxury fashion event and a restaurant-slash-nightclub-slash-theater' when you're spending a night with the pop star.

Last night, Lipa brought her boyfriend Callum Turner to a Yves Saint Laurent beauty event in Paris, celebrating the brand's new Loveshine collection. After showing face at the launch, the singer and Turner hit the Silencio Club, a private members club and restaurant that doubles as a music venue and cinema, designed by David Lynch.

Lipa kept her style low-key, yet slightly dressier than the racing jackets and Ugg slippers she's worn with Turner in the past. This time, she wore a black oversize blazer and a black ruched top tucked into a pair of light wash blue jeans. The simplicity extended to her accessories: a black leather belt with gold hardware, gold hoops to match, a stack of rings, a black patent leather clutch, and black pointed-toe patent leather pumps.

Dua Lipa keeps it simple for date night in an oversized blazer and blue jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The star has been embracing all-black attire on and off stage, on the red carpet, and off duty with her friends. Her dyed mahogany red hair has proven to be the perfect accessory, a pop of color against a basic or monochrome look. She's also known to spice up a pair of jeans—denim is a staple in her street style wardrobe.

She and Turner didn't dedicate half their evening to Yves Saint Laurent for nothing. As of last month, Lipa is the new Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. The Grammy award winner has been the face of the YSL Libre perfume franchise as their global brand ambassador since 2019. Her new role goes beyond the scent category, currently focused on promoting the Loveshine franchise, YSL's new lip-focused line, which includes the cult favorite Candy Glaze lipstick.

As for last night's makeup, Lipa embraced a soft glam approach with glowy skin, subtle bronze eyeshadow, and a matte pinky nude lip. "The marinated makeup look is my every day; I love that," she told Elle. "Spider lashes is a good 'night out' kind of lash."

Shop pieces inspired by Dua Lipa's chic date night look below.

Mango Straight Fit Suit Blazer $129.99 on Nordstrom