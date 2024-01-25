Being a Grammy Award-winning singer who consistently drops chart-topping hit after hit may seem like enough work for one lifetime, but not for Dua Lipa. The singer is following in the footsteps of fellow pop icons like Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, who've jumped head-first into the world of acting. Dua's first-ever acting debut (sans her cameo as mermaid Barbie) is in the spy thriller Argylle, which comes out Feb. 2nd. The film held its premiere in London yesterday, and being the fashion girl she is, the singer hit the red carpet as a first-time film star with a bang. But it's Dua Lipa's bow tie mini dress worn to the afterparty celebrations that truly captured our attention.

Following the movie premiere, the songstress changed into a classic little black dress with a dark velvet bow tie along the neckline. Bows, as you know, have been all the rage as of late. But a bow tie feels like a quirky, masculine refresh on the coquette detailing that has adorned almost every runway this past year. Did the singer just discover a way of making the bows-on-everything-and-anything trend feel fresh? She very well might have.

Dua paired her dressed-up mini with a long black coat, sheer black tights, and a pair of black open-toe heels. Her silver metallic Gucci Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag brought a dose of high shine to the otherwise all-black look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from sparkles, prior to her late-night LBD, the "Houdini" singer walked the red carpet of the London premiere of Argylle wearing a custom Gucci sequined plum gown. As for accessories, she kept with her things sparkly theme, pairing the glittering gown with an array of Cartier jewels, including the Panthere De Cartier necklace. Dua Lipa's teased cherry red hair and smokey eye makeup added another layer of vamp to the plum-colored moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By now, we know that Dua Lipa is a Versace girl at heart, so it's surprising to see her opt for a Gucci moment for the momentous occasion, but the singer is always one for surprises—especially regarding fashion. The custom Gucci gown was designed by the fashion house's newest creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who also designed Taylor Swift's custom sparkly green Gucci gown for the Golden Globes. Both looks are head-to-toe sequins, and if sparkles are the name of Gucci's new game, you won't see us complaining.

Judging by the movie's trailer, it appears Dua is taking on a sultry assassin role alongside Henry Cavill (perhaps foreshadowing a future Bond girl moment?). So, naturally, her seductive sequin moment was a perfect choice for the film's premiere night. While the evening might have marked the beginning of Dua Lipa's film career, it certainly won't be the end. The more red carpets we see the multifaceted singer walking, the better, so keep it coming, Dua!