Sultry style codes are common with date-night dressing. After all, romance is in the air for these occasions. But Dua Lipa's latest look from a night out with Callum Turner kicks sultry date night style up a notch—actually, make that several notches. Lipa wore a pantless lingerie outfit for a date night at the 2024 Brits after-party that merged a boudoir-ready spirit with an edginess that's become the pop star's signature.

On Saturday night, the "Houdini" singer attended the 2024 Brits post-ceremony bash wearing a ruby red corseted ultra-mini dress that resembled a lace negligee you'd find in a dresser's top drawer. What was most suprising, though, was that her date night outfit leaned into lingerie dressing in a way that doesn't seem all that daunting.

Dua Lipa stunnd at the 2024 BRIT Awards afterparty in a pantless lingerie look, paired with an oversized leather bomber jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dua paired her pantless lingerie outfit with an oversized bomber-style leather jacket , seamlessly balancing out the ruggedness of the motorcycle-inspired outerwear with her teeny-tiny red mini dress. The pop star paired the unexpected combination with sheer black tights and a pair of red pointed-toe slingback heels. She finished off her party-ready look with layered silver necklaces.

Lipa's after-party look wasn't her only win of the evening. The British singer took home the Best Pop Act award, bringing her total Brits winnings to seven. It seems like the "Dance The Night" singer celebrated her win with her rumored boyfriend, Callum Turner, as the two were spotted leaving an after-party together later in the evening.

A smiley Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner were seen leaving the 2024 BRIT Awards after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Lipa's red after-party outfit wasn't the only look she sported that evening. Earlier, during the Brits ceremony, she wore a grand total of three black leather looks throughout the night, from the red carpet to the stage.

Never one to stray away from a daring red carpet look, she started the evening out wearing a black leather Versace gown from the Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection, along with Tiffany & Co. silver jewelry.

Dua Lipa kicked off her trio of black leather BRIT Awards looks with a Versace black leather gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking the stage to perform an opening number for the 2024 BRIT Awards in London’s O2 arena, Lipa wore a monochromatic black leather outfit consisting of lace-up hot pants, a black leather coat, and knee-high black leather boots. After the edgy pop-star performance, Lipa changed into another black leather look to accept her win.

She wore a Chrome Hearts black leather strapless corseted top with western-style studded black leather pants that featured a large silver belt buckle. Again, she finished the look with layers of silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Lipa embraced edgy western style in a black leather Chrome Hearts look while accepting her award for Best Pop Act, bringing her total Brits winnings to seven. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Lipa's red lacey lingerie moment stays true to her typical pop star style (and love of the cherry color), her trio of black leather looks might signal a new, edgier era for the celeb. Or perhaps she's simply diverging away from her Barbiecore-era of 2023.

Regardless, it's a pleasure to watch the singer's fashion evolve and see her put her signature Lipa spin on every trend she encounters.