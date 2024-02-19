Dua Lipa's Lingerie Lace Dress Lit Up the BAFTA Awards After-Party

After taking command of the red carpet in a show-stopping red gown and cape, Dua Lipa kept things decidedly more low-key at the BAFTA after-party.
The singer's black Valentino dress featured a lace overlay, barely-there spaghetti straps, and an oh-so-trendy bow at the waist. The color let the three-time Grammy winner's vibrant red hair color shine, as did her chunky Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Lipa and her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, were seen hand-in-hand at the London afterparty following the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Turner wore a black tux and a black tie, perfectly matching the singer's outfit while allowing her look to stay in the spotlight.
Lipa's latest getup proves that the lingerie-inspired dress trend is still going strong. Heidi Klum also wore a lingerie dress to the 2024 Grammy Awards, while Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham wore a lingerie-style dress to the Golden Globes.
The "Dance the Night" singer and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, have long been Valentino fans. Last year, Posocco was one of nine stylists to create window installations at various Valentino stores.
And in addition to sporting Valentino looks at both the BAFTAs and the BAFTA Awards after-party, Lipa seems to have no plans to change her hair color anytime soon. The fiery red suits her, and it makes all of her iconic looks pop.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Taylor Swift Gave a Not-So-Subtle Nod To Boyfriend Travis Kelce While in Melbourne, Australia
Clearly the Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn't far from her mind.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Your Skincare Routine Is Missing a Korean Cleansing Oil
These expert-approved versions will work wonders for your skin.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Confidence" as He Arrives at the BAFTAs Sans Princess Kate
The princess is usually a fixture of the British awards ceremony.
By Iris Goldsztajn