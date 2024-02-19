Dua Lipa's Lingerie Lace Dress Lit Up the BAFTA Awards After-Party

After taking command of the red carpet in a show-stopping red gown and cape , Dua Lipa kept things decidedly more low-key at the BAFTA after-party.

The singer's black Valentino dress featured a lace overlay, barely-there spaghetti straps, and an oh-so-trendy bow at the waist. The color let the three-time Grammy winner's vibrant red hair color shine, as did her chunky Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Lipa and her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, were seen hand-in-hand at the London afterparty following the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Turner wore a black tux and a black tie, perfectly matching the singer's outfit while allowing her look to stay in the spotlight.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the BAFTA Awards after-party (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa's latest getup proves that the lingerie-inspired dress trend is still going strong. Heidi Klum also wore a lingerie dress to the 2024 Grammy Awards , while Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham wore a lingerie-style dress to the Golden Globes .

The "Dance the Night" singer and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, have long been Valentino fans. Last year, Posocco was one of nine stylists to create window installations at various Valentino stores.