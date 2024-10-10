Emily Ratajkowski Feels "Cozy, But Sexy" in a Clingy H&M Sweater Dress

The model and author hit H&M's downtown block party in a "fall" mood.

Emily Ratajkowski on a step and repeat wearing a gray H&amp;M dress
(Image credit: BFA)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
Emily Ratajkowski got dressed for H&M's downtown New York City block party on Oct. 9 with a clear mission in mind: "I wanted to feel cozy but sexy," she says.

It's a delicate balance to strike, but if anyone can do it, it's the patron saint of naked dressing and It sneakers. (Ratajkowski has always had the range.) For an evening of dancing on Mercer Street—which H&M had shut down for live DJ sets by KAYTRANADA, Channel Tres and Kitty Ca$h—Ratajkowski landed on a clingy ribbed knit H&M dress. The piece features a slight plunge neckline, an ankle-grazing hem, and stretchy-yet-skintight fabric. It's the kind of sweater dress that feels like wearing pajamas, but looks ready for becoming the main character in a room packed with A-listers. Respectfully, a crewneck sweater with a heavier knit just doesn't hit like this.

Emily Ratajkowski on a step and repeat wearing a sweater dress with black boots

Emily Ratajkowski attended H&M's block party in a gray midi sweater dress by the brand.

(Image credit: BFA/H&M)

Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress
H&M Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress

With her trendy Dalia bag by The Row over her shoulder, a pair of pointed-toe boots, and some sleek sunglasses, Ratajkowski was ready to hit H&M's red carpet with Riley Keough and Mona Tougaard. (And maybe get some dancing in.) Her sweater dress's styling didn't feel too far off from the way she wears featherlight slip dresses and low-slung skirts around the city when she's not working. It's sultry, but it's not trying too hard.

Ratajkowski's look is proof that personal style can be consistent even when you're dressing for a party—or a step and repeat. "Living in New York you get used to dressing up for every occasion," she says. "I like to be comfortable and ready for anything but also chic and cool."

Emily Ratajkowski poses with a model at an H&M block party

Emily Ratajkowski with Mona Tougaard.

(Image credit: BFA/H&M)

Dalia Baguette in Shiny Kid Leather
The Row Dalia Baguette in Shiny Kid Leather

New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather
J.Crew New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather

Emily Ratajkowski says her sweater dress can be summed up by a single word: The mood is "Fall!" She continues, "There is a chill in the air, leaves are starting to turn. It’s time to get dressed—pull out your boots." And, your most surprisingly sexy sweater dress.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

