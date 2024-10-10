Emily Ratajkowski Feels "Cozy, But Sexy" in a Clingy H&M Sweater Dress
The model and author hit H&M's downtown block party in a "fall" mood.
Emily Ratajkowski got dressed for H&M's downtown New York City block party on Oct. 9 with a clear mission in mind: "I wanted to feel cozy but sexy," she says.
It's a delicate balance to strike, but if anyone can do it, it's the patron saint of naked dressing and It sneakers. (Ratajkowski has always had the range.) For an evening of dancing on Mercer Street—which H&M had shut down for live DJ sets by KAYTRANADA, Channel Tres and Kitty Ca$h—Ratajkowski landed on a clingy ribbed knit H&M dress. The piece features a slight plunge neckline, an ankle-grazing hem, and stretchy-yet-skintight fabric. It's the kind of sweater dress that feels like wearing pajamas, but looks ready for becoming the main character in a room packed with A-listers. Respectfully, a crewneck sweater with a heavier knit just doesn't hit like this.
With her trendy Dalia bag by The Row over her shoulder, a pair of pointed-toe boots, and some sleek sunglasses, Ratajkowski was ready to hit H&M's red carpet with Riley Keough and Mona Tougaard. (And maybe get some dancing in.) Her sweater dress's styling didn't feel too far off from the way she wears featherlight slip dresses and low-slung skirts around the city when she's not working. It's sultry, but it's not trying too hard.
Ratajkowski's look is proof that personal style can be consistent even when you're dressing for a party—or a step and repeat. "Living in New York you get used to dressing up for every occasion," she says. "I like to be comfortable and ready for anything but also chic and cool."
Emily Ratajkowski says her sweater dress can be summed up by a single word: The mood is "Fall!" She continues, "There is a chill in the air, leaves are starting to turn. It’s time to get dressed—pull out your boots." And, your most surprisingly sexy sweater dress.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Quick-Changes Between Two Polar-Opposite Dresses
She has the range.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Most Iconic Jackets Are Headed to Auction
Three coats from the '90s fashion icon's enviable wardrobe, to be exact.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Indirectly Confirms Joshua Jackson Breakup
And it looks like he's moved on, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite $100 Sneakers Are Finally Back in Stock
It's finally back in stock.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Her Tomato Girl Slip Dress With Trendy Under-$100 Sneakers
Plus a pair of under-$100 sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Out Chunky (and Controversial) Platform Flip Flops for Summer
She wore them with pride on a casual stroll.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers
Summer-ready and supermodel-approved.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Switches Up Her Naked Dresses for the 2024 Met Gala Afterparty
She swapped out her revealing red carpet gown for yet another see-through midi.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski's Sports Bra and Parachute Pants Are an Unexpectedly Easy Spring Outfit
Paired with the shoe trend that just won't quit.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowksi Puts a Rainy Day Twist on a Viral Layering Trick
Sandwich dressing, the supermodel way.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski's "Divorce Rings" Are the Ultimate Power Move
The supermodel repurposed her engagement ring by splitting it in two.
By India Roby Published