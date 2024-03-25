Indulgent is the best descriptor for the fall 2024 bag trends. In the same vein as the maximal accessories of the season (kooky little hats and bangles worn in stacks of two, three, and, in the case of Fendi, four), fall's handbags encourage a more-is-more mentality. Some designers meant it, literally, like Bottega Veneta, whose models carried two totes at one time. At Undercover, handbags were full of whimsy and pragmatism at once. Models clutched sequined shoppers and toted semi-translucent grocery bags stuffed with produce. No matter the take, the fall 2024 bags are unanimously fun-loving.
As for the bag silhouettes seen throughout the fall 2024 season? They weren't necessarily novel—the crescents, buckets, and carry-all tote bags were all familiar favorites. But in place of minimal hardware and smooth neutral leathers, there were material twists, like long-haired lime green lap dog-looking clutches at Jil Sander and quirky Chupa Chups leather lollipop holders at Fendi. Everyone had a little fun with bag charms, which jingle-jangled from a handful of other designer bags across the circuit.
Even how we carry fall bags will challenge notions of tradition— there's no hand in Miucca Prada's handbags. Her purses are attached to mini-belts that sit in the crux of your elbow instead—giving hands-free a whole new meaning. According to Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney, you can clutch a purse to your chest that offers the same tactile comforts as a service animal and simultaneously transport your lipstick to dinner.
If the fall 2024 bags could speak, they would urge fashion lovers to leave their quiet luxury boxes and make some audible noises instead. Ahead, Marie Claire dives into the most notable handbag trends seen on the fall 2024 runways that can be shopped right now.
Two Accessories for the Price of One
Seen at Valentino, Prada, Helmut Lang, Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and more, bracelet bags were a frequent flier throughout the season. Brands like Ulla Johnson and Chloé offered supersized hoops as handles, while Chanel and Gabriela Hearst called on classic chain wristlets to offer beaucoup de bijoux. This fall, rely on the two-in-one accessory to give your hands the day off.
Red Handed
From cherry to merlot to scarlet and berry—designers are clearly still hot for red. For fall 2024, they're channeling their passion for the fiery hue into their handbags. Proenza Schouler and Ferragamo (the brand that initially ignited the red color trend last fall) sent out maroon messenger-flap crossbodies, while Altuzarra unveiled a micro box bag in crimson leather. Gucci showcased a spectrum of red bags, from candy apple square-shaped totes to ruby top-handled half-moons adorned with the signature logo hardware.
Denim Continues to Dominate
The denim trends of 2024 have proven to be some of the year's most prolific and wide-ranging. The infatuation with' 90s-style denim skirts and tailored jean trousers has percolated into the accessory realm, with an expansive assortment of durable denim handbags. At Diesel, Glenn Martens sent out a series of bags made of distressed denim (a popular house code for the Belgian designer), while Loewe re-fashioned its popular Squeeze Bag in a rugged, medium-wash jean material.
Prince Charming
Bag charms seen across New York, London, Milan, and Paris illustrated designers' urge to accessorize. Some brands went the kitschier route: Coach, for instance, dangled NYC souvenirs from t intentionally beat-up messengers and tote bags. Ultra-sophisticated clip-on charms were also prevalent in leather and metallic iterations at Fendi, Burberry, and Etro.
Times Two
Forget what the old adage says for fall. Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and add one more thing (like one more purse). While doubling your armload may seem ostentatious (Carrying two designer bags at once?), there's a practicality in doubling up, and you can fit a whole lot of stuff.
Bottega Veneta's models coveted two woven tote bags crafted from the house's intrecciato leather and raffia materials, while Fendi modeled the messenger-and-baguette combo. The key takeaway? The more, the merrier.
Emotional Support Bag
If your therapist doesn't have any openings, a soft and cushy bag could offer some comfort and style. Shaggy hair-like clutches proliferated Jil Sander, Marni, and Dries van Noten's collections, while Stella McCartney's looped wool Falabellas recreated the look and feel of sheep fleece. Simone Rocha took the girlhood aesthetic trend one step further with bags designed like snuggly plush stuffed animals.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
