The Fall 2024 Bag Trends Bid Farewell to Quiet Luxury

Designers encourage indulgence with unexpected fabrics, quirky stylings, and loads of handbag charms.

Fall 2024 Bag Trend seen at Fendi, Gucci, and Ferragamo.
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Indulgent is the best descriptor for the fall 2024 bag trends. In the same vein as the maximal accessories of the season (kooky little hats and bangles worn in stacks of two, three, and, in the case of Fendi, four), fall's handbags encourage a more-is-more mentality. Some designers meant it, literally, like Bottega Veneta, whose models carried two totes at one time. At Undercover, handbags were full of whimsy and pragmatism at once. Models clutched sequined shoppers and toted semi-translucent grocery bags stuffed with produce. No matter the take, the fall 2024 bags are unanimously fun-loving.

As for the bag silhouettes seen throughout the fall 2024 season? They weren't necessarily novel—the crescents, buckets, and carry-all tote bags were all familiar favorites. But in place of minimal hardware and smooth neutral leathers, there were material twists, like long-haired lime green lap dog-looking clutches at Jil Sander and quirky Chupa Chups leather lollipop holders at Fendi. Everyone had a little fun with bag charms, which jingle-jangled from a handful of other designer bags across the circuit.

Even how we carry fall bags will challenge notions of tradition— there's no hand in Miucca Prada's handbags. Her purses are attached to mini-belts that sit in the crux of your elbow instead—giving hands-free a whole new meaning. According to Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney, you can clutch a purse to your chest that offers the same tactile comforts as a service animal and simultaneously transport your lipstick to dinner.

If the fall 2024 bags could speak, they would urge fashion lovers to leave their quiet luxury boxes and make some audible noises instead. Ahead, Marie Claire dives into the most notable handbag trends seen on the fall 2024 runways that can be shopped right now.

Two Accessories for the Price of One

the fall 2024 bag trend of bracelet bags at Valentino, Chloé, and Prada

Hybrid bracelet bags fit with logo chains, gold hoops, and clip-on belts at Valentino, Chloé, and Prada.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino, Chloé, and Prada)

Seen at Valentino, Prada, Helmut Lang, Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and more, bracelet bags were a frequent flier throughout the season. Brands like Ulla Johnson and Chloé offered supersized hoops as handles, while Chanel and Gabriela Hearst called on classic chain wristlets to offer beaucoup de bijoux. This fall, rely on the two-in-one accessory to give your hands the day off.

X Paula’s Ibiza Bracelet Pouch in Pleated Napa Leather With Leather Strap
Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza Bracelet Pouch

Mara Suede Clutch
See by Chloé Mara Suede Clutch

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Metallic Top-Handle Bucket Bag
Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Metallic Top-Handle Bucket Bag

Red Handed

Fall 2024 bag trend of red bags seen at Proenza Schouler, Gucci, and Ferragamo

Three red hot handbags seen on Proenza Schouler, Gucci, and Ferragamo's runways.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler, Gucci, and Ferragamo)

From cherry to merlot to scarlet and berry—designers are clearly still hot for red. For fall 2024, they're channeling their passion for the fiery hue into their handbags. Proenza Schouler and Ferragamo (the brand that initially ignited the red color trend last fall) sent out maroon messenger-flap crossbodies, while Altuzarra unveiled a micro box bag in crimson leather. Gucci showcased a spectrum of red bags, from candy apple square-shaped totes to ruby top-handled half-moons adorned with the signature logo hardware.

Savette Tondo Crescent Leather Crossbody Bag
Savette Tondo Crescent Leather Crossbody Bag

Ollie Lizard-Embossed Shoulder Bag
Staud Ollie Lizard-Embossed Shoulder Bag

Ferragamo Prisma Glossed-Leather Tote
Ferragamo Prisma Glossed-Leather Tote

Denim Continues to Dominate

Fall 2024 bag trend of denim bags at Schiaparelli, Loewe, Diesel

Three different interpretations of denim handbags seen at Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Diesel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli, Loewe, Diesel)

The denim trends of 2024 have proven to be some of the year's most prolific and wide-ranging. The infatuation with' 90s-style denim skirts and tailored jean trousers has percolated into the accessory realm, with an expansive assortment of durable denim handbags. At Diesel, Glenn Martens sent out a series of bags made of distressed denim (a popular house code for the Belgian designer), while Loewe re-fashioned its popular Squeeze Bag in a rugged, medium-wash jean material.

Coach Denim Shoulder Bag
Coach Denim Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Quilted Denim Hobo Bag
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Quilted Denim Hobo Bag

Puffer Small in Quilted Suede and Denim
Saint Laurent LouLou Puffer Small

Prince Charming

fall 2024 bag tend of bag charms at Coach, Fendi, Burberry

Quirkier baubles and keychains swung from the bags at Coach, Fendi, and Burberry. Charmed, I'm sure?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach, Fendi, Burberry)

Bag charms seen across New York, London, Milan, and Paris illustrated designers' urge to accessorize. Some brands went the kitschier route: Coach, for instance, dangled NYC souvenirs from t intentionally beat-up messengers and tote bags. Ultra-sophisticated clip-on charms were also prevalent in leather and metallic iterations at Fendi, Burberry, and Etro.

Silver Logo Pendant Keychain
Silver Logo Pendant Keychain

Il Bisonte Saturnia Braided Leather Keyring
Il Bisonte Saturnia Braided Leather Keyring

Gucci Ophidia Small Sequin Handbag
Gucci Ophidia Small Sequin Handbag

Times Two

The fall 2024 bag trend of double bags at Undercover, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta

Double the trouble but twice the fun! Models at Undercover, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta carried multiple bags in the Fall 2024 showings.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Undercover, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta)

Forget what the old adage says for fall. Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and add one more thing (like one more purse). While doubling your armload may seem ostentatious (Carrying two designer bags at once?), there's a practicality in doubling up, and you can fit a whole lot of stuff.

Bottega Veneta's models coveted two woven tote bags crafted from the house's intrecciato leather and raffia materials, while Fendi modeled the messenger-and-baguette combo. The key takeaway? The more, the merrier.

Mansur Gavriel everyday tote bag
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Zip Tote

All Saints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag
Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag

Toteme Suede Tote
Toteme Suede Tote

Emotional Support Bag

fall 2024 bag trend of emotional support bags at Jil Sander, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney

Furry handbags that you want to touch seen at Jil Sander, Simone Rocha, and Stella McCartney.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jil Sander, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney)

If your therapist doesn't have any openings, a soft and cushy bag could offer some comfort and style. Shaggy hair-like clutches proliferated Jil Sander, Marni, and Dries van Noten's collections, while Stella McCartney's looped wool Falabellas recreated the look and feel of sheep fleece. Simone Rocha took the girlhood aesthetic trend one step further with bags designed like snuggly plush stuffed animals.

The Mini Jodie Shearling Bag
The Mini Jodie Shearling Bag

Brandon Blackwood Nia Shearling Shoulder Bag
Brandon Blackwood Nia Shearling Shoulder Bag

Jil Sander Off-White Sphere Pouch
Jil Sander Off-White Sphere Pouch

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).

