Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite $100 Sneakers Are Finally Back in Stock
Run, don't walk.
Sneaker trends come and go, but there are certain pairs that shoppers simply can't get enough of, season after season. Demand has skyrocketed for Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s over the past couple of years, and now, the hunt for the next viral shoe silhouette is underway.
Sure, there are a few in the running to snatch the it shoe crown, but there's one particular style that has already placed itself as a front-runner: Puma's Speedcat OGs.
The Speedcat was first introduced in 1999 as fireproof footwear for Formula 1 drivers. The streamlined shoe merges functionality and style in all the right ways. They feature a low-top cut, thin soles, and soft suede exteriors—plus, racing-inspired leather accents and the iconic Puma motif.
But 25 years and a few subtle revisions later, the Speedcat has transcended the race track. Now, they're at the forefront of celebrity street style, with endorsements rolling in from Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams, and Blackpink's Rosé.
Dua Lipa has long been a fan of the Speedcat, along with the brand's equally-buzzy Palermos. Recently, the singer wore a black pair of Speedcats with white tube socks and a matching bra-and-shorts set from the intimates label Rat Boi. The singer has also sported Puma's red colorway on numerous occasions, most recently where she styling them with a sheer halter top and baggy jeans for a music festival.
Emily Ratajkowski is another early adopter of the sneaker style. She was first seen wearing a crimson red pair with a zip-up jacket and micro shorts during February's New York Fashion Week. Since then, she has worn them all over the city, paired with everything from tiny crop tops and sporty "blokecore" shorts to romantic doily dresses.
Since its relaunch, Puma Speedcats have become so popular, they're almost always sold out. Luckily, the brand has officially restocked its inventory (both online and in stores) in both the red and black colorways. Get your hands on a pair before they run out (and are resold for triple the price on StockX).
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
