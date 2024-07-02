While it seemed like everyone (or rather, the algorithm) had moved on from the viral tomato girl summer trend, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style sighting proved she's just getting started with it. Plus, she just so happened to pull out an under-$100 version of her go-to formula of a sundress and sneakers.

Ratajkowski spent Monday, July 1, with friends in New York City. While out and about in Manhattan, she was captured flaunting a printed asymmetrical slip dress from Miaou. Upon closer look, the brand's fun silhouette featured vibrant, bright red tomatoes and colorful canned graphics all over.

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City wearing a tomato-inspired mini slip dress from Miaou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, this is where the My Body author gets creative with her favorite styling trick: She paired the fitted mini dress with a pair of statement sneakers. In this case, she wore green Reebok Club C 85 kicks—a step away from her recent go-tos like the Puma Speedcats, for example. While the shoes usually cost $90, Ratajkowski's green kicks are currently up for a slash of the price at around $60.

She further accessorized her outfit for the afternoon with a simple camel-colored leather shoulder bag, a stack of gold necklaces including a choker, and yellow cat-eye sunglasses to tie the look together.

The supermodel paired her TikTok-approved dress with vibrant green sneakers by Reebok. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneaker $59 at Amazon

It wasn't long ago that Ratajkowski pulled out her trusty outfit formula for another street-style occasion. She last referenced her own street style file in late May, when she contrasted a boho-inspired semi-sheer white Mango sundress with—you guessed it—a pair of cheery red Puma Speedcat sneakers and the same cat-eye sunglasses to complete.

Ratajkowski's version of the TikTok-famed "tomato girl summer" trend hits the style right on the head. The look encompasses all things retro, inspired by the ease of the Mediterranean lifestyle. For a trip to the coastal region—real or imagined—pieces range from breezy linens to raffia baskets, and more. Of course, this trend also includes literal nods to food, specifically fruits, vegetables, and tomatoes.

The supermodel took the trend further by blending in fashion's adoration for vibrant kicks for 2024. But if you're not convinced that colorful shoes are the way to go, take a look at fellow street-style stars like Kaia Gerber and Katie Holmes, who have also worn vibrant sneakers in their street style.

With summer still in full swing, revamp your wardrobe—and maybe even channel your inner tomato girl—by recreating Emrata's recent look.

