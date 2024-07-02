Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Her Tomato Girl Slip Dress With Trendy Under-100 Sneakers
The supermodel showed how to pull off the food-inspired moment the It-girl way.
While it seemed like everyone (or rather, the algorithm) had moved on from the viral tomato girl summer trend, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style sighting proved she's just getting started with it. Plus, she just so happened to pull out an under-$100 version of her go-to formula of a sundress and sneakers.
Ratajkowski spent Monday, July 1, with friends in New York City. While out and about in Manhattan, she was captured flaunting a printed asymmetrical slip dress from Miaou. Upon closer look, the brand's fun silhouette featured vibrant, bright red tomatoes and colorful canned graphics all over.
Now, this is where the My Body author gets creative with her favorite styling trick: She paired the fitted mini dress with a pair of statement sneakers. In this case, she wore green Reebok Club C 85 kicks—a step away from her recent go-tos like the Puma Speedcats, for example. While the shoes usually cost $90, Ratajkowski's green kicks are currently up for a slash of the price at around $60.
She further accessorized her outfit for the afternoon with a simple camel-colored leather shoulder bag, a stack of gold necklaces including a choker, and yellow cat-eye sunglasses to tie the look together.
It wasn't long ago that Ratajkowski pulled out her trusty outfit formula for another street-style occasion. She last referenced her own street style file in late May, when she contrasted a boho-inspired semi-sheer white Mango sundress with—you guessed it—a pair of cheery red Puma Speedcat sneakers and the same cat-eye sunglasses to complete.
Ratajkowski's version of the TikTok-famed "tomato girl summer" trend hits the style right on the head. The look encompasses all things retro, inspired by the ease of the Mediterranean lifestyle. For a trip to the coastal region—real or imagined—pieces range from breezy linens to raffia baskets, and more. Of course, this trend also includes literal nods to food, specifically fruits, vegetables, and tomatoes.
The supermodel took the trend further by blending in fashion's adoration for vibrant kicks for 2024. But if you're not convinced that colorful shoes are the way to go, take a look at fellow street-style stars like Kaia Gerber and Katie Holmes, who have also worn vibrant sneakers in their street style.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
With summer still in full swing, revamp your wardrobe—and maybe even channel your inner tomato girl—by recreating Emrata's recent look.
Shop Emrata's Tomato Girl-Inspired Dress and Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Dua Lipa Transforms a White T-Shirt Into a Skirt
She's not the first celebrity to completely reinvent a familiar piece.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Niecy Nash-Betts Is “Pleasantly Surprised” by ‘Grotesquerie’ Co-Star Travis Kelce’s Acting Skills
Of Ryan Murphy’s unexpected decision to cast him in the forthcoming FX horror series, Kelce himself said of his acting debut “hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Cardi B Looks Like a Bouquet of Flowers at the Marc Jacobs Show
The rapper exploded with "joy" for the summertime runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Transforms a White T-Shirt Into a Skirt—and Endorsed an Inventive New Trend
She's not the first celebrity to completely reinvent a familiar piece.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Cardi B Looks Like a Summer Bouquet in a Floral Mini Dress and Sky-High Heels
The rapper exploded with "joy" for the summertime runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Gets Back on the Horse Girl Trend in Jeans and Cowboy Boots
After months of high fashion moments, the model is returning to equestrian chic.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Amal Clooney Vacations in a Rare Vintage Versace Dress
Her personal style doesn't take time off.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kylie Jenner Seemingly Styles a Denim Skirt as a Mini Dress
And pulls it off.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ice Spice Matches Her Orange Vintage Versace Dress to Her Hair at the BET Awards
The 24-year-old rapper attended the 2024 BET Awards in a 20-year-old dress.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears Three Nearly-Naked Looks to Celebrate 10 Years of Her 'A.K.A.' Album
The multi-hyphenate is celebrating a 10-year album anniversary.
By India Roby Published
-
Sienna Miller Says the Boho Wooden Clogs Trend Is Back
Everything old is shoe again.
By Julia Gray Published