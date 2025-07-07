Dakota Johnson Swaps Satin Swimwear for an Unseasonal Velvet Mugler Dress
She wears what she wants, when she wants.
This summer, I'm styling one linen look after another, only breaking up my streak for other lightweight fabrics like chiffon, lace, or silk. Dakota Johnson, however, says fabrics I reserve for my winter wardrobe are viable year-round. On July 6, the A-lister pulled off a velvet little black dress: the antithesis of her barely-there bikinis from earlier this weekend.
Johnson jetted from her Ibiza vacation with Kate Hudson to the Czech Republic for the 2025 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. She continued her LBD stretch to accept the prestigious President's Award before a special screening of Materialists played. Johnson's longtime stylist, Kate Young, dressed her in an anti-summer velvet midi dress from Mugler.
The plunging neckline featured two sultry spikes, one on each end of the corseted bodice. The actor's column skirt stopped right above her ankles to reveal satin Jimmy Choo pumps, also in black.
Two months into her global ambassadorship at Roberto Coin, Johnson frosted herself in the finest jewels from the Italian label. She sourced the Haute Couture Collection for emerald-encrusted pieces, including a rare pendant necklace encased by emerald-cut diamonds. Johnson's necklace complemented her elongated drop earrings, also in a blend of emerald and diamonds. Even the 35-year-old's statement ring followed the two-tone theme. Only the brand's ambassadors have access to the Haute Couture Collection's price tags, but the ring is rumored to cost upwards of $35,000.
The Sunday evening soirée marked Johnson's first red carpet walk in a month, when her Materialists press tour concluded. However, the festival outfit felt right up her Materialists alley. On June 7, Johnson arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival in another luxe LBD, courtesy of Gucci. The ambassador looked sleek and summery in a backless gown, strappy sandals, and cat-eye sunglasses.
A week prior, Roberto Coin celebrated Johnson's ambassador appointment in New York City. To no surprise, she wore a black strapless gown, this time from Ferragamo. Instead of emeralds, blue sapphires adorned her ears, neck, and hands. Her $25,000 statement ring was especially eye-catching.
No matter the date or the season, Johnson has made it clear: she's committed to her LBD agenda and her new favorite jeweler. One more pairing, and I'll have no choice but to follow her summer black dress lead.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.