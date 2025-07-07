Dakota Johnson Swaps Satin Swimwear for an Unseasonal Velvet Mugler Dress

Dakota Johnson attended the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2025 in a black Mugler dress and an emerald Roberto Coin necklace.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
This summer, I'm styling one linen look after another, only breaking up my streak for other lightweight fabrics like chiffon, lace, or silk. Dakota Johnson, however, says fabrics I reserve for my winter wardrobe are viable year-round. On July 6, the A-lister pulled off a velvet little black dress: the antithesis of her barely-there bikinis from earlier this weekend.

Johnson jetted from her Ibiza vacation with Kate Hudson to the Czech Republic for the 2025 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. She continued her LBD stretch to accept the prestigious President's Award before a special screening of Materialists played. Johnson's longtime stylist, Kate Young, dressed her in an anti-summer velvet midi dress from Mugler.

The plunging neckline featured two sultry spikes, one on each end of the corseted bodice. The actor's column skirt stopped right above her ankles to reveal satin Jimmy Choo pumps, also in black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black Signature Strapless Velvet Gown
Mugler
Black Signature Strapless Velvet Gown

Romy 85
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85

Two months into her global ambassadorship at Roberto Coin, Johnson frosted herself in the finest jewels from the Italian label. She sourced the Haute Couture Collection for emerald-encrusted pieces, including a rare pendant necklace encased by emerald-cut diamonds. Johnson's necklace complemented her elongated drop earrings, also in a blend of emerald and diamonds. Even the 35-year-old's statement ring followed the two-tone theme. Only the brand's ambassadors have access to the Haute Couture Collection's price tags, but the ring is rumored to cost upwards of $35,000.

Dakota Johnson wore emerald and diamond jewelry from Roberto Coin

Dakota looked sun-kissed and sleek in the Czech Republic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sunday evening soirée marked Johnson's first red carpet walk in a month, when her Materialists press tour concluded. However, the festival outfit felt right up her Materialists alley. On June 7, Johnson arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival in another luxe LBD, courtesy of Gucci. The ambassador looked sleek and summery in a backless gown, strappy sandals, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Dakota Johnson wore a black satin Gucci gown at the Materialists premiere

Dakota and Chris cozied up on the black carpet on June 7.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week prior, Roberto Coin celebrated Johnson's ambassador appointment in New York City. To no surprise, she wore a black strapless gown, this time from Ferragamo. Instead of emeralds, blue sapphires adorned her ears, neck, and hands. Her $25,000 statement ring was especially eye-catching.

Dakota Johnson wore a black Ferragamo gown at the Roberto Coin event

Dakota celebrated her Roberto Coin in yet another luxe LBD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo, Sleeveless Long Dress with Gathered Detail
Ferragamo
Sleeveless Long Dress with Gathered Detail

No matter the date or the season, Johnson has made it clear: she's committed to her LBD agenda and her new favorite jeweler. One more pairing, and I'll have no choice but to follow her summer black dress lead.

