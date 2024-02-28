Emily Ratajkowski is always one to watch during fashion month. Whether she's walking the runway or attending shows herself, her risk-taking style is guaranteed to get people talking.

Just a few weeks ago, during New York Fashion Week, the model embraced the no-pants trend by wearing micro shorts that barely peeked out beneath her zip-up jacket. Later that week, she walked the runway for Tory Burch wearing a croc-effect leotard during the brand's 20th-anniversary show.

This week, Ratajkowski made her Paris Fashion Week entrance, starting on a high note by wearing one of the most anticipated spring 2024 footwear trends: the peep-toe boot. And in true EmRata fashion, the model mixed the up-and-coming footwear trend with a daring neckline.

Emily Ratajkowski paired a plunging V-neckline with thigh-high peep-toe boots while out to dinner in Paris ahead of the Courrèges runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While heading out to dinner in Paris, the My Body author wore a Courrèges navy midi-dress with an extremely plunging neckline. The risqué V-neckline hit right around her navel, making the dress one of her most edgy outfits as of late. However, to no surprise, Ratajkowski pulled off the look like the supermodel she is.

She styled the midi with a pair of brown suede thigh-high peep-toe boots while holding a classic black clutch under her arm.

With phone in hand, the model showed off one of her most daring looks to date. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After her Parisian night out, High Low with EmRata host attended Courrèges' Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show the following day, wearing yet another bold look. The model was pictured outside of the show dressed in an ultra-cropped asymmetrical top featuring a sleeve that extended into her hand for an opera glove effect. She paired the modern top with a side-buttoned midi skirt and square-toe boots.

The next day, EmRata attended the Courrèges Paris Fashion Week show in a modern crop top and a midi skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 32-year-old model accessorized her look with a black top-handle bag and square black sunglasses.

Ratajowski's cropped top featured one long sleeve that stretched fown to her hand to create a glove-like effect. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's only the second day of Paris Fashion Week, and aside from EmRata's two conversation-starting looks, we've also seen Jennifer Lawrence wearing a three-piece grey suit and Natalie Portman channeling Jackie O. at Dior. With more high-profile shows and A-list celebrity sightings ahead, this is only the beginning of what's to come over the next few days.