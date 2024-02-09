Last night, Emily Ratajkowski arrived at Puma’s New York Fashion Week show sporting one of fashion's most dominant—and divisive—trends: the no-pants look.

The model’s outfit consisted of a pair of high-waisted micro shorts hidden beneath a long zip-up jacket. As for accessories, she decided to style her look with a suede shoulder bag and a fiery pair of red Puma Speedcat OG sneakers , a collaboration between Puma and Italian motorsport company Sparco.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Puma's fall 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ratajkowski’s Puma outfit put a sporty twist on the no-pants trend, but this isn’t her first rodeo with micro briefs. This past December, Ratajkowski attended a Miu Miu event in New York City wearing white briefs, which ever so slightly peaked out above a pair of black leather micro shorts.

At an event late last year, Ratajkowski wore itty-bitty briefs with a leather cardigan and kitten heels... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...calling back to Miu Miu's hot pant styling in its fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, Ratajkowski's look was reminiscent of Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection, where models sashayed down the runway in a variety of progressive pantless looks. Crowd favorite outfits from the show included a buttoned-up cardigan tucked into a pair of underwear, beautifully embellished underwear paired with a black knit top, and sheer underwear adorned with stunning floral patterns.

Miu Miu isn't the only house to champion pants-free looks: Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, and Gucci are just the start of a long designer roster with high-fashion briefs in their collections. Runway versions are more exaggerated than Ratajkowski's, with embellishments, beading, and vibrant colors.

In street style, Ratajkowski is hardly alone in embracing the trend, either. Kendall Jenner has worn black briefs with a crewneck sweater and tights to run errands; Hailey Bieber has gone pants-less with a longline camel coat and sweatshirt. At this rate, it's the street style motto: more legs, fewer pants.