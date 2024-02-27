Jennifer Lawrence Goes Corporate Chic for Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show

The actress embraced the house's classic silhouettes with a sexy twist.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's fall 2024 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Aaron Royce
published

When Jennifer Lawrence attends a front row, she means business. At Dior's Fall/Winter 2024–2025 runway show in Paris, Lawrence continued to embrace her chic disposition, while dabbling in sultry corporate dressing.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior show fall 2024 black suit coat sheer tights sunglasses low heel pumps Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's Fall 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lawrence wore a sleek, gray three-piece suit with a coordinating black coat. (Credits haven't been revealed yet, but it's safe to assume she's in head-to-toe Dior.) The No Hard Feelings actress wore a charcoal gray blazer paired with matching ankle-length trousers, which flaunted a crosshatched pattern throughout. The most intriguing feature of Lawrence's outfit? The way she styled a plunging vest beneath her blazer.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior show fall 2024 black suit coat sheer tights sunglasses low heel pumps Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's Fall 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Atop her three-piece suit, Lawrence draped herself in a black cashmere overcoat with two front pockets and an attached waist belt. For a luxe edge, the Hunger Games actress also slipped on a pair of subtle sheer black tights beneath her black pumps—a smart winter styling trend for adding texture and extra warmth to a look.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior show fall 2024 black suit coat sheer tights sunglasses low heel pumps Paris Fashion Week

A closer look at Lawrence's tights.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lawrence finished her outfit with chic Dior accessories, including a pair of black cat-eye Dior B1U sunglasses and a pebbled leather iteration of the quilted Lady Dior top-handle bag—famously beloved by Princess Diana. Lawrence further accessorized her timeless look with shimmering diamond-covered hoop earrings and black velvet pointed-toe pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior show fall 2024 black suit coat sheer tights sunglasses low heel pumps Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's Fall 2024 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

If the actress hadn't been a longtime Dior ambassador before, her look could convince anyone to explore the storied French house (and its surprisingly sexy three-piece suits). Shop accessories inspired by J-Law's corporate-chic look below.

Dior black cat eye womens sunglasses gold hardware eyewear

Dior B1 U Sunglasses

Dior Lady handbag black leather quilted top handle small bag gold metal hardware letters purse
Small Lady Dior Handbag

Jimmy Choo black pumps womens pointed toe high heels stilettos
Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Pumps

Caledonia womens tights sheer black high waist long hosiery stockings
Calzedonia Sheer 40 Denier tights

Topics
Jennifer Lawrence
Aaron Royce
Freelance Fashion News Writer
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸