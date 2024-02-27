When Jennifer Lawrence attends a front row, she means business. At Dior's Fall/Winter 2024–2025 runway show in Paris, Lawrence continued to embrace her chic disposition, while dabbling in sultry corporate dressing.

Lawrence wore a sleek, gray three-piece suit with a coordinating black coat. (Credits haven't been revealed yet, but it's safe to assume she's in head-to-toe Dior.) The No Hard Feelings actress wore a charcoal gray blazer paired with matching ankle-length trousers, which flaunted a crosshatched pattern throughout. The most intriguing feature of Lawrence's outfit? The way she styled a plunging vest beneath her blazer.

Atop her three-piece suit, Lawrence draped herself in a black cashmere overcoat with two front pockets and an attached waist belt. For a luxe edge, the Hunger Games actress also slipped on a pair of subtle sheer black tights beneath her black pumps—a smart winter styling trend for adding texture and extra warmth to a look.

Lawrence finished her outfit with chic Dior accessories, including a pair of black cat-eye Dior B1U sunglasses and a pebbled leather iteration of the quilted Lady Dior top-handle bag —famously beloved by Princess Diana. Lawrence further accessorized her timeless look with shimmering diamond-covered hoop earrings and black velvet pointed-toe pumps.

If the actress hadn't been a longtime Dior ambassador before, her look could convince anyone to explore the storied French house (and its surprisingly sexy three-piece suits). Shop accessories inspired by J-Law's corporate-chic look below.

