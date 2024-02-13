If there's one runway Emily Ratajkowski will make time for during New York Fashion Week, it's Tory Burch.

Last night, Burch presented her fall 2024 collection, marking her eponymous brand's 20th anniversary, at the New York Public Library. The supermodel showed her love for the brand by walking in the show—her fourth with the label.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway for the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski modeled Look 30 from the collection in a croc-effect leotard that featured a floral embellished strap paired with a shimmery, sequined sheer knee-length skirt. She also wore a pair of sheer black tights and black pointed-toe court shoes with a silver buckle. Completing the look, she was styled with grape-like drop earrings. The leotard and skirt combination completed a trio of all-black looks from Ratajkowski's prior Tory Burch runway shows.

In terms of glam, Ratajkowski wore a natural, fresh-faced look with a nude lip, and her hair was slicked back with a dramatic side party that led into a long braid hanging down her back.

Emily Ratajkowski backstage at Tory Burch AW24 Runway Show at the New York Public Library. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski made her first Tory Burch appearance in the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. Back then, she wore a black long-sleeve mesh top with a color-blocked brown and orange skirt, a black mini belt bag, and a pair of statement beaded hoop earrings. The skirt was one of the first signs of an aesthetic evolution at Tory Burch—and it was seriously coveted among fashion editors.

EmRata returned to Tory Burch again in February 2023 for the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. She shut down the runway wearing a satin corset style top with a midi skirt and fishnet tights. The look was even more of a departure from Burch's typical brand codes, but it marked an exciting new direction for the brand—foreshadowing the model's edgy yet elevated look from last night.

Emily Ratajkowski closed Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2023 collection in a black corseted top with a mini skirt and black fishnet tights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, Ratajkowski walked the Burch runway a third time in September 2023. Then, she modeled a hyperfeminine hoop-style black mesh dress at the American Museum of Natural History. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have both worn a pink variation of the style following the silhouette's debut.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a black mesh dress for Tory Burch Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the American Museum of Natural History. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski's deep relationship with Tory Burch goes far beyond the runway. She also modeled for the brand's spring 2023 campaign with her son, Sly, and chose Tory Burch for the 2023 Met Gala, with a flapper-style dress honoring the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

For now, the model is limiting her runway appearances to a select few designers. Prior to last night's show, Ratajkowski appeared in Jacquemus' spring 2024 fashion show, “Les Sculptures," alongside Gigi Hadid.