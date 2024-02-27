Paris Fashion Week kicked off Tuesday with Dior's A/W 2024-2025 runway show, and A-list stars came out in full force. The most notable guests included Miss Dior Eau de Parfum herself: Natalie Portman.

Portman wore a tweed two-piece skirt suit, layering a black turtleneck under her blazer. The actress paired the suiting set with a long black coat, oval tortoise sunglasses, and a floral canvas Dior clutch.

Natalie Portman channeled Jackie O with a skirt suit set and oval sunglasses while attending Dior's Dior's A/W 2024-2025 Paris Fashion Week Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The May December actress has had a busy run during awards show season: Days ago, she attended the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Still, she took time to fly to Paris for the fall season show. The collection Portman viewed pulls inspiration from the inaugural Miss Dior line, the French fashion house's entrance into ready-to-wear.

The Academy Award-winning actress' crisp suiting set couldn't help but be reminiscent of her role in Jackie, where Portman portrayed former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Portman looking glowing in the sunshine outside of Dior's Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portman has recently been more vocal about her Oscar-nominated performance in the film. Recently, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed that she's always wished the role would have won her an Academy Award. (The actress won her first Academy Award for her role in the Black Swan in 2010.)

The May December actress took time out of her busy awards season circuit to attend the show as the face of Miss Dior Eau de parfum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine that she wasn't able to immerse herself into Method acting for the role, pointing out that it isn't a luxury female actors are awarded. At the very least, she can revisit the structured suiting and swept-back hair of her character for fashion week.

Portman was hardly alone in the front row. Also in attendance at Dior's show was Jennifer Lawerence, a tried and true Dior girl herself. The No Hard Feelings actress wore a timeless three-piece suiting set with black pointed-toe heels and a long black coat.

Jennifer Lawerence embraced French girl style with a grey three-piece suit set while walking into the Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Rosalía, who has been a loyal attendee at Dior during fashion week, made an appearance as well, wearing a cropped black puffer coat with a black drawstring skirt and moto boots.

Rosalía took an edgier approach to Dior style with a moto-inspired all-black outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week is just beginning. With labels including Loewe, Schiaparelli, and Chanel presenting their RTW collections in the coming days, there won't be a shortage of more major fashion moments to watch from home—maybe even including another callback to a fashion (and film) legend.