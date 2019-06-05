If it was acceptable to wear a jean jacket every day of my life, I would—it's timeless, goes with everything, and makes the simplest of outfits look that much cooler. (Instead, I'll settle for five out of the seven days.) That said, a fitted jean jacket belongs in every woman's closet, but if you've been afraid to splurge on an oversized one out of fear you won't look put together, allow these 11 stylish options, below, to prove you wrong.

Best For the Plane 1. Free People Ramona Denim Trucker Jacket $128.00 at Free People I'm currently wearing Free People's Ramona denim trucker as I write this, and it's the comfiest jean jacket I own. Throw it on for the plane ride with a white tee and leggings, and you'll look like you spent the morning getting ready instead of, uh, rushing to your flight. It runs pretty big, so make sure to go down a size.

Best For the 'Gram 2. GANNI Tie Dye Denim Jacket $161.99 at Nordstrom Whether you like it or not, the tie dye trend has returned and you can now proceed to pinch yourself for not saving all of those t-shirts you made at camp. The best part of this roomy jacket besides how Instagrammable it is? Pockets! You and your feed have officially been blessed.

Best For the Bar 3. DL1961 Annie Cropped Jacket $119.40 at DL1961 Consider DL1961's "Annie" the grown-up cropped jacket. It falls right above the hips, making it ideal to wear to the bar with a high-waisted skirt and crop top. And that red? C'mon.

A Classic 4. Madewell Oversized Jean Jacket in Junction Wash $119.50 at Madewell Get yourself a jean jacket that can do both. Madewell's jean jacket treads a thin line between fitted and oversized, which makes it even more of an essential in your capsule wardrobe.

Best For the Weekend 5. Missguided Plus Distressed Denim Jacket $68.00 at ASOS A frequent question you'll receive while wearing this distressed denim bad boy: Is that vintage? Take this affordable pick with you to your favorite weekend spots, then lie and say yes.

Best For the Office 6. SJYP Wide-Sleeve Denim Jacket $362.50 at Net-a-Porter The denim jacket nobody in the office can stop talking about. Prepare yourself for compliments every time you wear the boxy cut, with chic wide sleeves. It's currently 40 percent off!

Best For Lazy Sundays 7. Levi Ex-Boyfriend Hooded Trucker Jacket $128.00 at Levi Behold: A hoodie denim jacket from none other than the queen of jeans, Levi. You'll look like a layering pro with the built-in red drawstring sweater that adds a little edge to your look. Throw it on for a day of errands...or the couch. What more could you possibly ask for?

Most Versatile 8. Rag & Bone/JEAN Frayed White Denim Jacket $162.50 at Shopbop Summer called, and it wants you to wear your white jean jacket. A white jacket will always be the most versatile of the bunch for how clean and polished it looks with any outfit. A white jean jacket and shorts? Great. A white jean jacket and maxi dress? Even better.

Best with Dad Sneakers 9. Topshop Long Lightwash Denim Jacket $2021.00 at Topshop A great lightwash denim jacket is a tough find, but Topshop's "bleach wash" does the job, and will look excellent with a pair of dad sneakers. Don't be afraid to go denim-on-denim, as the model does here.

Best for a Night Out 10. Balenciaga Tie-Waist White Denim Jacket $1290.00 at Net-a-Porter If you're willing to splurge, look no further than Balenciaga's soft white denim jacket with a tie-waist and relaxed shoulders. Throw it over a slip dress for a night out with girlfriends.

Best For Spring and Summer 11. Levi's Anthropologie Embroidered Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket $128.00 at Anthropologie Feel light and airy in this jean jacket thanks to its embroidered flowers and gingham-lined collar. It'll feel like that special statement piece even if you wear it every other day during spring and summer. Trust.

