11 Oversized Denim Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
Come for the timelessness, stay for the comfiness.
By Rachel Epstein published
If it was acceptable to wear a jean jacket every day of my life, I would—it's timeless, goes with everything, and makes the simplest of outfits look that much cooler. (Instead, I'll settle for five out of the seven days.) That said, a fitted jean jacket belongs in every woman's closet, but if you've been afraid to splurge on an oversized one out of fear you won't look put together, allow these 11 stylish options, below, to prove you wrong.
1. Free People Ramona Denim Trucker Jacket
I'm currently wearing Free People's Ramona denim trucker as I write this, and it's the comfiest jean jacket I own. Throw it on for the plane ride with a white tee and leggings, and you'll look like you spent the morning getting ready instead of, uh, rushing to your flight. It runs pretty big, so make sure to go down a size.
2. GANNI Tie Dye Denim Jacket
Whether you like it or not, the tie dye trend has returned and you can now proceed to pinch yourself for not saving all of those t-shirts you made at camp. The best part of this roomy jacket besides how Instagrammable it is? Pockets! You and your feed have officially been blessed.
3. DL1961 Annie Cropped Jacket
Consider DL1961's "Annie" the grown-up cropped jacket. It falls right above the hips, making it ideal to wear to the bar with a high-waisted skirt and crop top. And that red? C'mon.
4. Madewell Oversized Jean Jacket in Junction Wash
Get yourself a jean jacket that can do both. Madewell's jean jacket treads a thin line between fitted and oversized, which makes it even more of an essential in your capsule wardrobe.
5. Missguided Plus Distressed Denim Jacket
A frequent question you'll receive while wearing this distressed denim bad boy: Is that vintage? Take this affordable pick with you to your favorite weekend spots, then lie and say yes.
6. SJYP Wide-Sleeve Denim Jacket
The denim jacket nobody in the office can stop talking about. Prepare yourself for compliments every time you wear the boxy cut, with chic wide sleeves. It's currently 40 percent off!
7. Levi Ex-Boyfriend Hooded Trucker Jacket
Behold: A hoodie denim jacket from none other than the queen of jeans, Levi. You'll look like a layering pro with the built-in red drawstring sweater that adds a little edge to your look. Throw it on for a day of errands...or the couch. What more could you possibly ask for?
8. Rag & Bone/JEAN Frayed White Denim Jacket
Summer called, and it wants you to wear your white jean jacket. A white jacket will always be the most versatile of the bunch for how clean and polished it looks with any outfit. A white jean jacket and shorts? Great. A white jean jacket and maxi dress? Even better.
9. Topshop Long Lightwash Denim Jacket
A great lightwash denim jacket is a tough find, but Topshop's "bleach wash" does the job, and will look excellent with a pair of dad sneakers. Don't be afraid to go denim-on-denim, as the model does here.
10. Balenciaga Tie-Waist White Denim Jacket
If you're willing to splurge, look no further than Balenciaga's soft white denim jacket with a tie-waist and relaxed shoulders. Throw it over a slip dress for a night out with girlfriends.
11. Levi's Anthropologie Embroidered Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket
Feel light and airy in this jean jacket thanks to its embroidered flowers and gingham-lined collar. It'll feel like that special statement piece even if you wear it every other day during spring and summer. Trust.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
