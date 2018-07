Maria Grazia Chiuri of Christian Dior strikes the ideal balance between femininity and sophistication with every collection. For her Fall 2018 couture show, the artistic director debuted over 70 impressive looks comprising of dresses, tops, skirts, and outerwear. The pieces came in navy, gold, and blush tones that gave a romantic and delicate feel to the collection. But, most unforgettable were the tulle and silk dresses, which I bet celebrities are already likely calling dibs on for red carpet events and dinner parties. Ahead, see photos from the runway show.