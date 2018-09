See Photos from Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2019 Runway

So many notable moments went down at Brandon Maxwell's spring 2019 show, from Lily Aldridge's runway walk (she's five months pregnant) to the heartwarming ending when Maxwell took his bow with his grandmother. The collection itself, which can't be overshadowed by the celebrity sightings (the Hadid sisters walked in the show), was bright and full of life with a color palette of poppy reds, fuchsia, and gold. The spring collection, if you haven't guessed already, was inspired by Maxwell's southern roots—he was born and raised in Texas. See photos from the runway, ahead.