This week, extremely well-dressed men and women descended into Paris for couture week. There, major fashion houses like Chanel and Christian Dior presented their spring 2019 haute couture collections. While the runway ensembles were over-the-top and impressive, the street style looks also didn't disappoint. Guests who arrived for the shows were dressed to the nines, and, luckily, we've captured some of their best outfits.