The Very Best Spring Fashion Campaigns Out There

One of the best parts about my job, aside from providing you with royal style news and shopping content, is to look at seasonal campaigns from brands. You're probably wondering: Ads? But aren't they kind of...boring? But if you've seen the images for spring/summer 2019 campaigns, then you'll get it when I say they're anything but mundane. From Kenzo's imagery of a futuristic utopia to Kate Spade's colorful ads depicting a "girl’s weekend away," these photos not only invoke fun, optimistic vibes, but a strong sense of what the brand stands for. You won't mistake your favorite fashion house's campaign for the next. Ahead, I've rounded up the best ads so far.