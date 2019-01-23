image
The Very Best Spring Fashion Campaigns Out There

I promise they're anything but boring.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Steven Meisel

One of the best parts about my job, aside from providing you with royal style news and shopping content, is to look at seasonal campaigns from brands. You're probably wondering: Ads? But aren't they kind of...boring? But if you've seen the images for spring/summer 2019 campaigns, then you'll get it when I say they're anything but mundane. From Kenzo's imagery of a futuristic utopia to Kate Spade's colorful ads depicting a "girl’s weekend away," these photos not only invoke fun, optimistic vibes, but a strong sense of what the brand stands for. You won't mistake your favorite fashion house's campaign for the next. Ahead, I've rounded up the best ads so far.

1 of 23
image
Tim Walker
Kate Spade
2 of 23
image
Tim Walker
Kate Spade
3 of 23
image
Tim Walker
Kate Spade
4 of 23
image
Steven Meisel
Jimmy Choo
5 of 23
image
Steven Meisel
Jimmy Choo
6 of 23
image
Steven Meisel
Jimmy Choo
7 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Missoni
8 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Missoni
9 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Missoni
10 of 23
image
David Sims
Miu Miu
11 of 23
image
David Sims
Miu Miu
12 of 23
image
David Sims
Miu Miu
13 of 23
image
Willy Vanderperre
Prada
14 of 23
image
Willy Vanderperre
Prada
15 of 23
image
Willy Vanderperre
Prada
16 of 23
image
Willy Vanderperre
Prada
17 of 23
image
David LaChapelle
Kenzo
18 of 23
image
David LaChapelle
Kenzo
19 of 23
image
David LaChapelle
Kenzo
20 of 23
image
David LaChapelle
Kenzo
21 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Salvatore Ferragamo
22 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Salvatore Ferragamo
23 of 23
image
Harley Weir
Salvatore Ferragamo
Next
Our Favorite Paris Haute Couture Looks
image
