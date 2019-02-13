For Michael Kors' fall 2019 show, he brought the audience back to the nostalgic days of Studio 54. The designer sent over 70 looks down the runway, ranging from sequined one-shoulder dresses to colorful boas paired with with floral gowns. And if you had any doubt Studio 54 was the theme, Kors plastered the former nightclub name on black tees and tanks in glittery letters and numbers. For the finale of all finales, the curtains pulled back to display a wall of gold tinsel and guests were treated to a show by Barry Manilow, who was singing "Copacabana." Kors then took his bow with legendary model Patti Hansen. Missed the whole party? Catch up with the runway looks, ahead.

