image
Michael Kors' Fall 2019 Show Is a Nostalgic Nod to Studio 54

So, who's ready to party?

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

For Michael Kors' fall 2019 show, he brought the audience back to the nostalgic days of Studio 54. The designer sent over 70 looks down the runway, ranging from sequined one-shoulder dresses to colorful boas paired with with floral gowns. And if you had any doubt Studio 54 was the theme, Kors plastered the former nightclub name on black tees and tanks in glittery letters and numbers. For the finale of all finales, the curtains pulled back to display a wall of gold tinsel and guests were treated to a show by Barry Manilow, who was singing "Copacabana." Kors then took his bow with legendary model Patti Hansen. Missed the whole party? Catch up with the runway looks, ahead.

•••

1 of 74
image
Getty Images
2 of 74
image
Getty Images
3 of 74
image
Getty Images
4 of 74
image
Getty Images
5 of 74
image
Getty Images
6 of 74
image
Getty Images
7 of 74
image
Getty Images
8 of 74
image
Getty Images
9 of 74
image
Getty Images
10 of 74
image
Getty Images
11 of 74
image
Getty Images
12 of 74
image
Getty Images
13 of 74
image
Getty Images
14 of 74
image
Getty Images
15 of 74
image
Getty Images
16 of 74
image
Getty Images
17 of 74
image
Getty Images
18 of 74
image
Getty Images
19 of 74
image
Getty Images
20 of 74
image
Getty Images
21 of 74
image
Getty Images
22 of 74
image
Getty Images
23 of 74
image
Getty Images
24 of 74
image
Getty Images
25 of 74
image
Getty Images
26 of 74
image
Getty Images
27 of 74
image
Getty Images
28 of 74
image
Getty Images
29 of 74
image
Getty Images
30 of 74
image
Getty Images
