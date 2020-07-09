12 Top and Skirt Sets You've Been Searching Everywhere For

I will forever swear by two-piece skirt sets as the quickest and most painless way to get dressed in the morning. All you need to do is slip on the top and the bottom, figure out a shoe pairing, and you're out the door. The only tricky part? Finding those cute top and bottom sets that are appropriate for occasions besides music festivals. Good news—skirt sets can be worn to weddings, vacations, and even to the office if you style them right. In the spirit of finding the perfect two-in-one look for any occasion, I did some research and pulled you 12 options. Your style will always be 100 percent unbeatable with these matching top and skirt combos, whether you're taking a vacation this month or hopping on a Zoom call.

Wilfred Satin Ruffle Trim Camisole

Satin Two-Piece Set

This Wilfred set features a print designed in-house by Aritzia that feels like your favorite pair of silky pajamas (it's made from Japanese satin). The cami easily tucks into the matching skirt for a comfortable, wear-all-day ensemble. 

Mango Washed Denim Jacket

Denim Two-Piece Set

The trick to looking effortlessly stylish 24/7 lies in this denim jacket and skirt combo. Between the faded coloring and vintage vibes, these two separates come together to form a chic look. 

Christopher John Rogers Double-Breasted Floral Jacket

Floral Two-Piece Set

I'm all for grandma-inspired floral prints (I'm certain my own grandma had a blouse in this design back in the day). This blooming blazer features boxy, padded shoulders and an oversize fit that layers nicely over the matching skirt. Since the florals are loud, keep your accessories neutral to let them own the spotlight.

Lisou Betty Rainbow Zig Zag Print Silk Shirt

Rainbow Two-Piece Set

If you describe your closet as colorful then this rainbow striped silk shirt was made for you. Wear it with the matching skirt and no one will miss you in the crowd.  

Faithfull the Brand La Colle Top Bisset Floral

Wrap Skirt Two-Piece Set

This pale yellow floral print set screams summer, which means it'll be your go-to this season. The wrap blouse has cap sleeves to protect your shoulders from impending sunburns while the coordinating breezy skirt can be worn with the top or as a separate cover-up at the pool. 

Balmain Cropped Fringed Sequined Denim Top

Fringe Two-Piece Set

We'll call this the party-meets-festival-meets-special celebrations set because of the silvery fringe details that remind us of a shiny disco ball. 

Cult Gaia Nan Top Off White

Cotton Blend Two-Piece Set 

This laidback set offers comfortability and versatility no matter what you have on your agenda for the weekend. The halter neck top has a cutout back to keep you cool in the heat while the peplum skirt has a split hem that won't constrict you as you walk.

Gucci Leather Skirt

Blazer Skirt Two-Piece Set

We can see the likes of Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski in this lilac leather blazer and skirt set. The pieces are made in Italy from buttery leather and the silhouettes were inspired by Parisian nighttime in the '70s and '80s. Channel your inner Hollywood star in this combo.

Hanifa Orélie Top

One-Shoulder Two-Piece Set

Brides seeking a two-piece set to wear to their engagement party or rehearsal dinner will fall in love with this one-shoulder balloon-sleeve top and body-hugging ruched pleated skirt. It'll show off your figure flawlessly for those photo ops.

Tove Cedar Khaki

Silk Two-Piece Set 

The plunging neckline gives this top a sexy date-night vibe and looks good even if you're only wearing it with jeans and sandals. For a fashion girl-approved look, however, rock the top with the matching asymmetrical fluid skirt.  

Reformation Molly Two Piece

Crop Top Two-Piece Set

The easiest outfit you'll ever throw on. This set takes the guess work out of figuring our what to pair with your midi skirt. Since the outfit is so dark, brighten the look up with a colorful bag or jewelry.

Storets Lori Houndstooth Two-Piece Set

Houndstooth Two-Piece Set

This houndstooth set will help you transition from summer into fall with ease. It's perfect for that in-between weather when the temperature is cold in the morning (toss on the jacket), hot in the afternoon (take off said jacket), and then cool at night again. 

