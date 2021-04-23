Dive deep into summer with a low-back, barely there one-piece. The practically backless silhouette is worth a shot this season if you're feeling daring and want something new to replace your old bikini. And you know what we like to say about a plunging-back one-piece: This suit is business in the front, party in the back. Though the scoop-back style is sexy, trust me when I say the following swimsuits are worth buying if only for the fun prints, dainty details, and the fact that each one could double as a bodysuit. Ahead, shop our favorite low-back suits—there are plenty of versions to choose from, so you're sure to find one (or two) that fit your style.

Urban Outfitters Scoop Neck Printed One-Piece $75.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Pack this high-cut, low-back one-piece for your next getaway. The silhouette has a cheeky fit while still offering coverage. Perfect to bring along on any jet-ski or snorkeling excursions you have booked.

Teenage Dream Oséree Lumiere Open-Back Glitter Swimsuit $221.00 at farfetch.com Bring your own sparkle to the beach this summer! Oséree's Lumière collection is anything but boring, from the ultra-low scooped-back to the shimmery fabric that catches the light! Wrap a skirt over this one-piece to take it from the beach to brunch.

The Plunge Myra Swim Farrah One Piece $190.00 at myraswim.com The plunging neckline and ultra low-back makes this striking silhouette flattering on every body type. Wear this halter one-piece beyond the beach by adding a mini skirt and wrap sandals for a night out on the town.

Sleek and Simple Inez Valentine Peyton One-Piece $180.00 at inezvalentine.com This simple yet sleek high neck and low back gives this one-piece an elevated feel. The off-white color will go with all your summer cover-ups, making it your go-to all season long.

The Bodysuit JADE SWIMWEAR Spaghetti Strap One-Piece $213.00 at farfetch.com This low-back suit showcases the brand's day-to-night minimal vibe. Just like all the Jade pieces, this one-piece functions as both a bodysuit and a swimsuit.

The Minimalist Arks Swimwear One Piece $33.73 at Walmart $49.98 at Amazon $69.99 at Amazon The ultra low back and barely-there straps give this suit a sleek and sexy feel. Take it on your next warm-weather getaway.

Skatie Zoey Loveland $125.00 at skatie.com Tie-dye print has already been everywhere this year, so you might as well have it on your swimwear for the summer! The low-back suit feels like it was made for your body with its cinched waist and structured bodice.

Mara Hoffman Kia One Piece $265.00 at shopbop.com The bare back and plunging neckline still leaves something to the imagination. Take this skin-baring one-piece out of the water and out with the girls—just turn your favorite midi skirt into a cover-up and slip on a pair of summer sandals.

Reina Olga Italian Stallion Cross Swimsuit $269.00 at farfetch.com This zebra and tiger print is bolder than all the others' suits combined, and the high-cut silhouette elongates your sun-kissed legs. Wear with a bucket hat and Teva-style shoes for that ultimate It-girl summer outfit.

SweatyRocks One Piece Swimwear $27.99 at amazon.com The flattering tie center and halter neckline make for a fun and playful poolside suit that you'll feel great in all day. The snakeskin print gives the piece an extra edge that will take you outside your comfort zone.

Juillet The Olivia One Piece in Juniper $220.00 at juillet.com Accentuate all your best features in this plunging neckline, cinched waist, low-back swimsuit. This one-piece will give you everything you need to feel pretty in pink this summer.

Fella Swim Sabath Full Piece $230.00 at fellaswim.com Grab your beach towel and get to the beach, because this rosé color is going to look amazing on sun-kissed skin. This low-back with cut-out details will be your new favorite suit this summer.

Dolce & Gabbana Olympic Embroidered Swimsuit $552.00 at net-a-porter.com This glamorous low-back Dolce & Gabbana suit is giving me all the luxe vacation vibes. Pack this retro one-piece with jewelry to layer and an oversized sun hat, and you'll be set for a day in the sun somewhere far, far away.

Moschino Logo-Print Swimsuit $325.00 at farfetch.com All hail this scoop-back, ultra high-cut silhouette. Nothing makes your legs look like they go on for days more than a French-cut, hip-hugging one-piece. This suit is made to be on a yacht somewhere warm. With the brand's signature logo on the front, you'll feel like a million bucks no matter where you are.

La Reveche Backless Ruffled-Trim Swimsuit $282.00 at farfetch.com Pump up the charm in this over-the-top suit, made to catch everyone's eye. This red plunging back with its not-so-subtle flower trim will have every head turning as you pass.

Londre The Ruffle Shoulder One Piece $142.00 at londrebodywear.com This oversized ruffled one-piece is sure to take you from brunch to any poolside rooftop this summer. Throw on your favorite high-waisted jeans, and nobody will be able to tell the difference between a bodysuit or a bathing suit.

MINIMALE ANIMALE Playarita One Piece $65.00 at revolve.com This suit with shimmery fabric provides an upgrade to your basic black one-piece. Wear this with light denim cutoffs and throw on some wedges, because this is definitely a look for the beach club.

Asos DESIGN Low Back Swimsuit $17.25 at us.asos.com The plunging V and detailed laced back offers a timeless silhouette that is simple and far from boring—and who can say no to a summer staple under $25?

Solid and Striped The Michelle $50.40 at solidandstriped.com This playful red and white striped one-piece is perfect for on and off the beach. The low-back and deep V give it a feminine touch.

Shealles One Piece Swimsuit $0.00 at amazon.com Jet off to a long-overdue beach getaway in this open-back silhouette. The ultra low back gives off sexy and feminine vibes while staying classic with navy blue nautical stripes.

Andie Swim The Laguna $72.00 at andieswim.com School the boys in beach volleyball this summer wearing this low-back yellow one-piece. This close-fit suit will keep everything in place while diving for the ball and keep the tan lines at a minimum with its low back and flattering neckline.

adidas Originals Trefoil Swim Suit $29.91 at amazon.com You won't be hard to spot in this Adidas Originals seafoam green one-piece. This high-neck suit offers full coverage in the front that will help keep you active in the water all day long and a low back to keep things stylish.

Anemos Swim The Square Neck One Piece $149.00 at anemosswim.com This Anemone suit with signature dainty florals is perfect for the minimalist. For a polished beach-day look, pair this ultra low-back suit with a ladylike cover-up like this Vitamin A linen skirt. You'll be set for a beach day-turned-date night.