The 18 Best Amazon Lingerie Pieces To Try
From bodysuits to super-sexy three-piece sets.
By Sara Holzman , Gabrielle Ulubay published
Lingerie doesn't have to be reserved for special occasions. Instead, show yourself a little TLC with a sultry one-piece or lingerie set that's equal parts indulgent and empowering. But if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on that barely-there piece, Amazon is a great place to start your search. Its best-selling styles range from ultra-sexy bodysuits to modest playsuits—and you can find just about any lingerie style for under $20, which means there's room for you to experiment.
Plus, as we all know Amazon's beloved for its quick shipping. And sometimes you really need that lingerie set in under 48 hours. I see you, girl.
Ahead, we rounded up our favorite lingerie picks from Amazon, including some of the retailer's best sellers to date.
Ufuntaste Off- Shoulder Stretchy Lace Chemise
I love long-sleeved lingerie because it's easy to incorporate into an outfit. Try under a T-shirt, dress, overalls—anything, really!
WDIRARA Floral Lingerie Set
A sophisticated floral pattern and sweet ruched seams makes this mesh lingerie set a no-brainer.
RSLOVE Women's 3-Piece Lingerie Set with Garter Belt
Garter belt sets are brilliant because they look retro and timelessly sexy. Channel your inner Betty Page and throw this one on!
Buitifo Women's Crotchless Fishnet Bodystocking
Who knew something called a bodystocking would look so divine? I have no idea how I will get this on my body, but rest assured, I will try.
Giorzio Lingerie Bodysuit
This color looks great on every skin tone, and the design in a classic crowd-pleaser.
Klier One Piece Baby Doll Teddy
The high neck on this piece plus the deep V-neck *chef's kiss* brilliant.
Romwe Women's Self Knot Front Teddy Bodysuit
Why yes, Amazon, I would love to look like a sexy walking gift, because I AM a gift (and so are all of you).
Donnalla Two Piece Lingerie Set
High-waisted lingerie is always a huge plus, and the straps on this are a great touch.
Avidlove Two Piece Lingerie Set Ruffle Set
This feminine ruffle set has a romantic off-the-shoulder silhouette and a side tie brief. It's so cute, it'll be hard to resist buying one in every color.
Cosabella Magnolia Teddy
This blush pink teddy gets points for its adjustable straps and sweet mother-of-pearl buttons.
Nanier Purple Lace Bra Set
This fun lilac set is supportive, so you don't have to worry about any wardrobe mishaps.
SheIn Halter Teddy Bodysuit
The self-tie halter design is adjustable, making it flattering for a wide array of figures.
SweatyRocks Frill Trim Sheer Lingerie Set
So girly, so affordable, this feminine black two-piece adorned with puff sleeves and bows is a favorite.
SOLY HUX Daisy Floral Sheer Mesh Lingerie
Dainty florals and a lightweight, sheer fabric makes this set ideal for spring and summertime wear.
Pretishows Lace Top and Panty Set Chemise Nightwear
We heart this three piece set that comes in at under $20.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
