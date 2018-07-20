20 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion

The bigger the blazer, the closer to god.
Ahhh, the '80s. A magical time where the size of one's blazer could only be bested by the volume of one's hair. Celebrity fashion during this decade was inarguably glorious, and we're rounding up the best of the best.
That feeling when your shirt, massively oversized blazer, hair, and pocket square (?!?!?) all match.
Totally normal-sized hat paired with equally normal-sized sunglasses, nothing to see here.
To be honest, this look is pretty current. Sitting on a chair backwards, however, is the most dated thing ever.
A lot has changed since 1983, but this look? It exists beyond the confines of time.
Apparently gladiator sandals also had a moment in the '80s.
Ways to Style a White Turtleneck, Volume VIII.
Here, SJP is pictured at a "Mobilize for Women's Lives" pro-choice rally in LA. Her '80s look is the wonderfully classic pearl necklace and oversized white button-dow, but it's the side-pony that makes this.
Ugh, THESE WERE THE DAYS.
Take note, Kim Kardashian: Madonna did bike shorts first.
Honestly, if you stare at it long enough, it actually becomes sort of fabulous?
So chic and sweet!
So much lewk here!
The square neckline. The red lips. The sparkly, thick straps. The big hair. This is Molly Ringwald's look for the 59th Academy Awards.
You know how it's mysteriously cool-girl to wear fishnet tights under pants, with the tights peeping out the top? '80s Madonna gets it.
Take me on vacation, Cyndi. Paint my eyelids green. Make me a shell bracelet. Girls just wanna have fun.
Her face = judging all the other outfits on this list.
Take a layer, any layer.
This could be Gigi, no?
Chunky jewelry, chunky sleeves, open neckline, sleek hair. Chant it with us.
Squad goals, always and forever.
Joan Collins struts through Beverly Hills in full black-and-white. With a red lip, of course.
"Overalls need to be bigger!"—whoever designed these pants.
Obviously, Molly's jacket was made by the same designer as Demi's overalls.
This look was for a James Bond film, so obviously it's amazing.
Taking the '80s by storm—with seashells on her boobs, and Mick Jagger on her arm.
This looks like something I wore last week, but far better. The all-black punctuated by a thick gold belt is still a classic in 2018.
Just say no to sheer white tights.
BRB, recreating this beauty look immediately.
This musical trio did the high-waisted-jeans-plus-crop-top look first. And now, in 2018, we are all just existing in their shadow.
Take me to the '80s, and then completely bedazzle me. Collar and all.