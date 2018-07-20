Today's Top Stories
20 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion

The bigger the blazer, the closer to god.

Getty Images

Ahhh, the '80s. A magical time where the size of one's blazer could only be bested by the volume of one's hair. Celebrity fashion during this decade was inarguably glorious, and we're rounding up the best of the best.

1 of 30
That feeling when your shirt, massively oversized blazer, hair, and pocket square (?!?!?) are all the same color of.... Actually, we have no idea what any of these colors are, never mind.
Getty Images
Julia Roberts circa 1989

That feeling when your shirt, massively oversized blazer, hair, and pocket square (?!?!?) all match.

2 of 30
Totally normal-sized hat paired with equally normal-sized sunglasses, nothing to see here.
Getty Images
Lisa Bonet circa 1988

Totally normal-sized hat paired with equally normal-sized sunglasses, nothing to see here.

3 of 30
To be honest, this look is pretty current. Sitting on a chair backwards, however, is the most dated thing ever.
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore circa 1989

To be honest, this look is pretty current. Sitting on a chair backwards, however, is the most dated thing ever.

4 of 30
A lot has changed since 1983, but this look? It exists beyond the confines of time.
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman circa 1983

A lot has changed since 1983, but this look? It exists beyond the confines of time.

5 of 30
Apparently gladiator sandals also had a moment in the '80s. Like its moment in the aughts, we'll choose to block it out forever.
Getty Images
Tina Turner circa 1988

Apparently gladiator sandals also had a moment in the '80s.

6 of 30
Ways to Style a White Turtleneck, Volume VIII.
Getty Images
Brooke Shields circa 1982

Ways to Style a White Turtleneck, Volume VIII.

7 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker circa 1989

Here, SJP is pictured at a "Mobilize for Women's Lives" pro-choice rally in LA. Her '80s look is the wonderfully classic pearl necklace and oversized white button-dow, but it's the side-pony that makes this.

8 of 30
Getty Images
Paula Abdul circa 1987

Ugh, THESE WERE THE DAYS.

9 of 30
Take note, Kim Kardashian: Madonna did bike shorts first.
Getty Images
Madonna circa 1989

Take note, Kim Kardashian: Madonna did bike shorts first.

10 of 30
We know it's difficult to look at this outfit without asking yourself "why lord, why did you allow this to happen?!?" But if you stare at it long enough, it actually becomes sort of fabulous?
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore circa 1988

Honestly, if you stare at it long enough, it actually becomes sort of fabulous?

11 of 30
So chic and sweet!
Getty Images
Princess Diana circa 1981

So chic and sweet!

12 of 30
But then this happened.
Getty Images
Princess Diana circa 1981

So much lewk here!

13 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Molly Ringwald circa 1987

The square neckline. The red lips. The sparkly, thick straps. The big hair. This is Molly Ringwald's look for the 59th Academy Awards.

14 of 30
You know how it's mysteriously cool-girl to wear fishnet tights under pants, with the tights peeping out the top? '80s Madonna gets it.
Getty Images
Madonna circa 1985

You know how it's mysteriously cool-girl to wear fishnet tights under pants, with the tights peeping out the top? '80s Madonna gets it.

15 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Cyndi Lauper circa 1986

Take me on vacation, Cyndi. Paint my eyelids green. Make me a shell bracelet. Girls just wanna have fun.

16 of 30
Her face = judging all the other outfits on this list.
Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer circa 1985

Her face = judging all the other outfits on this list.

17 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Ally Sheedy circa 1988

Take a layer, any layer.

18 of 30
This could be Gigi, no?
Getty Images
Christie Brinkley circa 1987

This could be Gigi, no?

19 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Demi Moore circa 1989

Chunky jewelry, chunky sleeves, open neckline, sleek hair. Chant it with us.

20 of 30
Squad goals, always and forever.
Getty Images
Salt-N-Pepa circa 1989

Squad goals, always and forever.

21 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Joan Collins circa 1988

Joan Collins struts through Beverly Hills in full black-and-white. With a red lip, of course.

22 of 30
"Overalls need to be bigger!"—whoever designed these pants.
Getty Images
Demi Moore circa 1984

"Overalls need to be bigger!"—whoever designed these pants.

23 of 30
Obviously, Molly's jacket was made by the same designer as Demi's overalls.
Getty Images
Molly Ringwald circa 1989

Obviously, Molly's jacket was made by the same designer as Demi's overalls.

24 of 30
This look was for a James Bond film, so obviously it's amazing.
Getty Images
Grace Jones circa 1984

This look was for a James Bond film, so obviously it's amazing.

25 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Jerry Hall circa 1980

Taking the '80s by storm—with seashells on her boobs, and Mick Jagger on her arm.

26 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Kim Wilde circa 1988

This looks like something I wore last week, but far better. The all-black punctuated by a thick gold belt is still a classic in 2018.

27 of 30
Just say no to sheer white tights.
Getty Images
Winona Ryder circa 1989

Just say no to sheer white tights.

28 of 30
BRB, recreating this beauty look immediately.
Getty Images
Cher circa 1983

BRB, recreating this beauty look immediately.

29 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Bananarama circa 1985

This musical trio did the high-waisted-jeans-plus-crop-top look first. And now, in 2018, we are all just existing in their shadow.

30 of 30
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Olivia Newton John circa 1987

Take me to the '80s, and then completely bedazzle me. Collar and all.

