Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Ah, the black bodysuit—that key wardrobe essential that makes layering and tucking seamless. During transitional seasons, turtleneck and longer-sleeve versions are the ideal base layer; in the scorching summer heat, you'll be reaching for the tank and short-sleeve styles again and again. The black bodysuit is a versatile staple that can be worn alone, elevating denim and skirts in a sleek and subtle way, or worn under sweaters, cardigans and coats for a no-budge layered look. On our list, you'll find everything you need, from flirty cut-out bodysuit styles perfect for date night to a convertible design that can be worn all year long, no matter the weather.

Best Turtleneck Bodysuit 1. Wolford Colorado Thong Bodysuit $250.00 at net-a-porter.com The Wolford Colorado bodysuit is the ultimate sleek foundation piece for the fall and winter months. This black bodysuit is the go-to basic for fashion editors and stylists due to its endlessly versatile styling options.

Best Faux Leather Bodysuit 2. Commando Faux Stretch-Leather Bodysuit $98.00 at net-a-porter.com This Commando faux leather bodysuit is a cheeky go-to when in need of a fun going-out look or a simple piece to add some needed texture.

Best 3. Alix NYC Monterey Ribbed Bodysuit $185.00 at net-a-porter.com Alix NYC has given us the perfect combination of a fitted-ribbed bodysuit and a plunging neckline. This bold neckline adds a little sex appeal to any outfit.

Best Ribbed Tank Top Bodsuit 4. LNA Nina Rib Bodysuit $66.00 at shopbop.com A sleeveless bodysuit is a summer essential. This LNA tank top style is ideal for any summer outing. Create the perfect clean tuck under a satin skirt or your favorite denim cut-offs and simply add leather slides and sunnies.

Best Cold-Shoulder Bodsuit 5. Ninety Percent Cutout Bodysuit $85.00 at net-a-porter.com Try a unexpected shoulder cut-out with this Ninety Percent bodysuit. Imagine sporting this close-fitting bodysuit with your favorite midi skirt and strappy kitten heel for a chic date-night look.

6. ZARA Halter Bodysuit $19.90 at www.zara.com The high-neckline/halter silhouette is a great shape for women of all bust sizes. Style your hair in an updo and pair with a statement hoop for a great way to accentuate your shoulders.

The Two-For-One Bodysuit 7. Reformation Melon Convertible Bodysuit $98.00 at net-a-porter.com Reformation's Melon bodysuit gives you the best of both worlds. With the detachable bolero, you can take this bodysuit from spaghetti strap to long sleeve in seconds. A perfect staple no matter the season.

Best T-shirt Bodysuit 8. AGOLDE Irina Thong Bodysuit $54.60 at shopbop.com The classic t-shirt bodysuit is a wardrobe staple one shouldn't be without. Easily worn with just about everything in your closet, pair with faded denim, sneakers and gold hoops for an effortless off-duty look.