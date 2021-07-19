13 Jean Jackets to Invest In Now and Wear Year-Round
I want them all.
By Taylor Ayers published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
A denim jacket is a tried-and-true staple that deserves its rightful space in everyone's closet. I'm not afraid to admit that I have a rotating collection of styles hanging in my closet, from a cropped trucker to a dark acid-wash to a oversized light-wash jacket—the list goes on and on. A jean jacket is that piece. The one so versatile that it won't be tucked away when seasons change and can adapt into new looks as your style evolves (these are our favorite denim jacket outfits to take inspo from).
Add a classic blue-wash over your shoulders on a summer night to combat the blasting A/C, layer your favorite knits under an oversized loose-fitting jacket for an effortlessly cool fall look, or go with bright denim and coordinating pants for a monochromatic look. While your denim look will never be as iconic as Britney and Justin circa 2001, take a look at our all-time favorite jean jackets, below. One of these picks will soon be your new forever favorite.
Norma Kamali Acid Wash Denim Jacket
Bring the '80s back with this oversized, acid-wash jean jacket. Keep up the retro vibes by layering your favorite turtleneck underneath it, plus a pair of faux leather leggings.
AG Jeans Mirah Cropped Acid Wash Denim Jacket
For a relaxed-yet-polished look, pair your favorite summer maxi with this cropped denim jacket.
Gap Icon Denim Jacket
Our deputy editor loves this jacket so much, she wrote an entire article about it. "The jacket has the all-important Very First Spot in my closet because I reach for it—I'd estimate—once a week. I wear it winter, spring, summer, and fall. I wear it to the office, over cocktail dresses, with minis, maxis, shorts, and pants," she says.
J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket
Keep it simple with a classic denim jacket that pairs with all of your favorite worn-in tees.
Off-White Logo Print Denim Jacket
Don't shy away from color. Wear a bright red denim jacket with matching denim shorts for an off-duty summer look that is total fire.
7 For All Mankind Belted Denim Jacket
This belted denim jacket gives an ultra flattering shape to a utilitarian denim style. It's the perfect one-and-done top for any crisp fall day.
Heron Preston Patchwork Denim Jacket
This patchwork denim jacket does the talking. Style it over boho dresses or with standout leather pants.
SLVRLAKE Organic Denim Jacket
A white denim coast is a trusty transitional outerwear option. Throw it over anything and everything—from slip dresses to jeans to pleated skirts.
Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket
This is your got-jacket denim jacket for Saturday morning coffee runs. Layer it over a hoodie and joggers for a full-on athleisure look.
Balmain Decorative-Button Belted Jacket
Lest we forget about the denim that doubles as a blazer, a.k.a. your new work staple.
R13 Kelsey Denim Jacket
This structured denim jacket is tailored for all your '80s shoulder-pad fantasies. Wear with bright high-waisted trousers and an ab-baring bralette for a updated retro look.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
